TMZ Sports is reporting that one of the newest members of the Minnesota Timberwolves Taj Gibson was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning for driving with a suspended lisence.

Gibson, who signed a two-year, $28 million deal with Minnesota this offseason, was pulled over after doing an illegal U-turn.

According to the report, Gibson was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is due in court September 1.