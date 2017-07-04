LISTEN NOW

Report: Wolves pursuing guard Nick Young

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 4, 2017 11:34 am
Nov 13, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking to add a three-point threat to the mix.

NBA.com’s David Aldridge is reporting that the Wolves are “making a strong push” for former L.A. Laker Nick Young.

Last season Young took seven three-point attempts per game and landed 40.4%, which ranked 22nd in the NBA and was the second highest mark of his 10-year career. He averaged 13.2 points per game in 60 contests for the Lakers and set a career mark for two-point field goal shooting at 48.1%.

There have also been reports linking Young to the Warriors.

  • brian199511

    You can’t say the T-Wolves aren’t shaking things up.




