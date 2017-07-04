Report: Wolves pursuing guard Nick Young

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking to add a three-point threat to the mix.

NBA.com’s David Aldridge is reporting that the Wolves are “making a strong push” for former L.A. Laker Nick Young.

While waiting for inevitable Gordon Hayward Players’ Tribune story…another team making strong push for Nick Young, per sources: Minnesota. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

Last season Young took seven three-point attempts per game and landed 40.4%, which ranked 22nd in the NBA and was the second highest mark of his 10-year career. He averaged 13.2 points per game in 60 contests for the Lakers and set a career mark for two-point field goal shooting at 48.1%.

There have also been reports linking Young to the Warriors.