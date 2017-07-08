Report: Wolves in ‘serious talks’ to sign Jamal Crawford

The Timberwolves might be close to adding another veteran to their bench.

They’re in “serious talks” to sign Jamal Crawford after he clears waivers, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Crawford shot 36% on 3-pointers last year. He played in 82 games, mostly off the bench, for the Clippers last season. Then he was traded to the Hawks as part of a 3-team trade that sent Danilo Gallinaro to the Clippers. Per 36 minutes last season, Crawford averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

He reportedly has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Cavs, Lakers and Wizards. He recently agreed to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.