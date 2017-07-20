Reports: Timberwolves working on big contract extension for Andrew Wiggins

The Timberwolves have already have a busy offseason, and their fans are fully expecting the playoff drought to end this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were two of the NBA’s top-20 players last year in terms of Win Shares per 48 minutes, and they were two of the league’s top-7 players if you remove the per-minute averaging and strictly look at Win Shares.

Andrew Wiggins rounds out the team’s Big 3. And now, he’s working on a contract extension, according to multiple reports. Wiggins, 22, was drafted first overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Cavs, and then flipped to Minnesota in the Kevin Love trade.

He’s proven to be a dynamic scorer, and at times a guy the team can expect to shoulder a significant load. But he’s also frustrated critics at times by not filling up the rest of the box score with assists, rebound, and consistent defensive performances. Critics have also taken aim at his “effort” dating back to his days as a star for the Kansas Jayhawks. But he’s a budding young star in the NBA, and won’t turn 23 years old until February, so even the critics have to acknowledge that he’ll be a really exciting player if he puts everything together.

Under the league’s new CBA, teams can designate max contract extensions to their players on rookie deals. That figures to be Wiggins and Towns. The Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda reports that Wiggins’ contract could approach $150 million. The deadline for such an extension would be the day before the NBA season begins.