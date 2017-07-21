Stunner: Wolves reportedly among 4 preferred teams on Kyrie Irving’s trade request list

A stunning development in the NBA could turn out to be a coup for the Timberwolves.

Superstar Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and among the list of places where he’d like to be traded, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

There’s quite a ways to go before that would happen, but the mere mention of the Timberwolves in this context is a staggering departure from the past 13 or so years of no-playoff futility.

Brian Windhorst reported earlier in the day that Irving had requested the trade, and that his superstar teammate LeBron James was both “blindsided” and “disappointed.”

Irving, 25, is one of the best players on the planet, and if a deal could somehow work to get him in a Timberwolves uniform, it’s not hard to imagine them as title contenders. Or at least, Western Conference Finals contenders, along with some of the other super teams in the league.

It’s not clear if an Irving trade will happen. It’s also not clear if in the short term it could be much more than a lateral move, as the entire NBA scrambles to keep up with the super-power Golden State Warriors.

Cavs GM David Griffin parted way with the team last month, which was itself a little surprising from the outside looking in. But Irving’s request — and Minnesota’s apparent inclusion in it — are quite a bit more surprising.

Here’s perhaps a telling line from Windhorst’s report:

The request came last week and was made to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has expressed that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point and that he no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.

Would you like to become the focal point on a team that also includes Jimmy Butler and rising star Karl-Anthony Towns, Mr. Irving?