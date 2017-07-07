LISTEN NOW

Reports: Wolves in pursuit of Jamal Crawford

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore July 7, 2017 6:18 pm

The Timberwolves made their big splash on draft night when they got Jimmy Butler. Then they got rid of Ricky Rubio, added Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson. But they still could use some shooting and clearly need to fill out their bench.

Enter, Jamal Crawford?

But the Timberwolves have been linked to players this summer who ultimately sign elsehwere. And Minnesota is not the only team to have interest in Crawford, who recently agreed to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.

Crawford shot 36% on 3-pointers last year. He played in 82 games, mostly off the bench, for the Clippers last season. Then he was traded to the Hawks as part of a 3-team trade that sent Danilo Gallinaro to the Clippers. Per 36 minutes last season, Crawford averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

