Rubio on the Wolves: ‘I hope they can reach the playoffs’

Ricky Rubio is still bringing positive energy to the Minnesota Timberwolves, even after being traded to the Utah Jazz.

Rubio told Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press that he’s wishing good things for his former teammates.

“They will be my second team now,” Rubio said. “I really have a lot of good friends over there and I wish them the best. I hope they can reach the playoffs finally and I will be a fan from now on.”

The Wolves dealt their long-time point guard to open up room to sign guard Jeff Teague, who the team believes will provide better shooting. Over his six seasons in the NBA, Rubio has shot only 37.5% from the field and 31.5% from three-point land.

Since Tom Thibodeau took charge of the Wolves, Rubio has been a part of repeated trade rumors. The guard told the AP that it was difficult to

“When your name is in the rumors, it’s tough to feel one of the main guys and feel a really good part of the project because there’s a lot of doubts around you,” Rubio said. “But we’re professionals and we have to know that they’re not doing it because they don’t like you. It’s just because they want the best for the team. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be over there. We will see.”

It won’t just be his former teammates that Rubio misses, but also Minnesota’s basketball community.

“The people over there are the nicest people on Earth, I think,” he said. “I’m truly going to miss that.”

