Wolves won’t be getting J.J. Redick as veteran agrees to deal with Philadelphia

The Timberwolves’ pursuit of free agent J.J. Redick came to an end Saturday when ESPN reported the shooting guard agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wolves, Nets and 76ers were known to be interested in Redick, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Redick was the type of shooter the Wolves covet.

He averaged 15.8 points and shot 44 percent on three-pointers over the past four years. Redick averaged 15 points and made 42.9 percent of his three-pointers last season.

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets had emerged as the front-runners for power forward Paul Millsap. The report came shortly before the NBA free agency period opened at 11 p.m. Friday.

Isola cited a source close to Millsap, adding the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns also remain in the mix. Millsap, 32, spent his first seven seasons in Utah and past four with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged a career-high 18.1 points and 3.7 assists this past season and also grabbed 7.7 rebounds.

Hours after trading point guard Ricky Rubio to Utah on Friday, the Wolves reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $57 million contract with free agent point guard Jeff Teague.

Free agent signings can’t become official until Thursday.