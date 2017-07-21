Zulgad: Kyrie Irving trade request further evidence Timberwolves are now desirable landing spot

You’ll have to forgive me, but I’m struggling to get my brain wrapped around the news that ESPN broke on Friday afternoon.

Kyrie Irving has asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the list of four teams which the point guard would be willing to join.

That’s right, the Timberwolves.

Now, I guess this shouldn’t come as a complete shock. The Wolves have two excellent young players in Karl-Anthony Towns, who is on the verge of being a superstar, and Andrew Wiggins, who has the ability to be a star.

Tom Thibodeau, entering his second season as the Wolves’ basketball boss and head coach, traded for star shooting guard Jimmy Butler this offseason and then signed point guard Jeff Teague, power forward Taj Gibson and, most recently, shooting guard Jamal Crawford.

After missing the playoffs for the past 13 seasons and being a laughingstock for much of that time, the Wolves now feature a nice combination of talent both young and old and are being taken seriously by players.

Butler’s presence might be a primary reason Irving has an eye on Minnesota. The two played for Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and during the NBA All-Star Festivities last February, Butler told ESPN’s “First Take” that if he could pick any teammate in the NBA, he would select Irving.

“I’d have to go with my favorite player that’s not myself and that’s Kyrie,” Butler said. “I love Kyrie’s game and he’s a really good dude. I like Kyrie.”

Thibodeau was an assistant coach for that U.S. team.

The 25-year-old Irving obviously wouldn’t come cheap – the Cavs almost certainly would begin by asking for Wiggins back – and including Teague in any offseason deal wouldn’t be possible because a newly signed free agent can’t be immediately dealt.

This means it’s a long shot that Irving will end up at Target Center but still it’s a nice (jarring) change to see the Wolves mentioned with the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat on the list of teams that intrigue Irving. (The New York Knicks also are on the list, but you have to figure that’s only because of the city and has nothing to do with the team or its dysfunctional front office.)

Irving was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and is a four-time All-Star. Last season, he averaged a career-high 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game and shot 40.1 percent on three-pointers. By comparison, Teague averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 assists, while shooting 35.7 percent from three-point range.

Irving has three years and $60 million remaining on his contract, but has the ability to opt out of the final year before the 2019-20 season. He has a 15 percent trade bonus that would pay him an additional $2.9 million in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, according to ESPN.

These are details that the Wolves likely aren’t going to have to worry about.

However, there is no mistaking the new reality for Timberwolves followers who lived through so many putrid seasons. For the first time in a long time, this franchise appears to be a destination instead of a place from which players are desperate to find an escape route.