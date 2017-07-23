Zulgad: Message sent: Butler and Towns reportedly pushing Wolves to get Irving

This has the potential to get awkward.

Following an ESPN report Friday that Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving wants to be traded and had listed the Timberwolves as one of his four preferred destinations, it now appears two prominent Wolves players have been doing everything they can to make sure Irving is Minnesota bound.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns “have been doing their part to recruit Irving on the idea of playing alongside them in Minnesota, and they have made it known to Wolves management that they want to add the Cavs star to the mix,” according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The friendship between Butler and Irving is a primary reason the star point guard put the Wolves on a list that includes San Antonio, Miami and the New York Knicks. The two played together for the United States in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The ESPN story points out that Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr., and Irving’s father, Drederick Irving, know each other from their affiliation with basketball in northern New Jersey.

There is little doubt that Irving, Butler and Towns would give the Wolves one of the better trios in the NBA, but Butler and Towns have to know that any trade for Irving would mean Andrew Wiggins is headed to Cleveland.

Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 draft by the Cavaliers but was dealt to the Wolves that offseason as part of the Kevin Love trade.

The Wolves’ draft-night acquisition of Butler led to the assumption that Butler, Towns and Wiggins would be Minnesota’s Big Three and that free-agent addition Jeff Teague would be the guy running the point.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ basketball boss and head coach, said last week that the team was working toward a contract extension with Wiggins. That deal reportedly would be worth $148 million over five years.

The Wolves, who haven’t made the playoffs in 13 seasons but have been aggressive this offseason in trying to build a competitive team, can’t be expected not to pursue Irving because it might hurt Wiggins’ feelings but it does present an interesting situation when two star players are openly pushing for a trade that likely would cause Wiggins’ exit.

The biggest sticking point in a potential Wolves-Cavs trade might be the Teague factor. NBA rules say he cannot be traded until Dec. 15 because he signed as a free agent this offseason.

If Irving doesn’t end up with the Wolves, Butler and Towns undoubtedly will express how thrilled they are to be playing with Wiggins on what should be a much improved team. Wiggins, meanwhile, will have gotten another lesson in the fact that the NBA is big business and friendships are based on how many games a player can help his team win.