Durant on Wolves: “Somebody will have to give up something … in order for it to work”

There is at least one NBA expert who has some questions about how the new-look Timberwolves are going to fit the pieces together this season.

Golden State star Kevin Durant appeared recently on Bill Simmons’ podcast and wondered how the Wolves’ star talent would go about making the necessary sacrifices for the team. The Wolves added Jimmy Butler from Chicago in a draft-night trade and will pair him with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota also has gone out and gotten Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson this offseason. Teague will replace Ricky Rubio as the Wolves’ point guard.

“So let’s go down the line with that,” Durant told Simmons. “Now Teague. Can’t really shoot that well but he can play. He need the ball though. And Jimmy. He can shoot it, but he need a rhythm so he need the ball, too. Wiggins: He the same way. He need the ball. They can all score. They all good, but somebody gotta give up something….

“I’m just saying somebody will have to give up something in their games in order for it to work, and I believe that they will. But Towns needs to be the guy that they get the ball to, I think, because he’s so good. Jimmy needs to be facilitating. Wiggins is going to be the guy (when) you need a basket; he’s going to be the finisher. I think. If I was coaching the team on 2K that’s how I would play it.”

The Wolves haven’t made the playoffs in 13 seasons, so basketball boss and coach Tom Thibodeau will welcome these “problems.” Nonetheless, Durant’s point is a valid one and watching how this will play out at Target Center should be very interesting.