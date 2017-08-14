Lights, camera, action: Timberwolves to get plenty of national TV exposure this season

The Timberwolves are going to spend plenty of time in the national spotlight this season.

The NBA released its schedule Monday and the Wolves will have 25 of their 82 regular-season games carried on national television in 2017-18. Last week, it was announced the Wolves would play a second consecutive Christmas Day game, this time traveling to play the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. on TNT.

The Wolves also will make one appearance on ABC, nine on ESPN, eight on NBA TV and seven on TNT, including the last of five NBA games on Christmas Day. ABC will telecast the Wolves’ matchup against NBA champion Golden State at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11.

The team’s schedule features a stretch where it plays eight consecutive games on national television from late February to mid-March.

The fact the Wolves would be scheduled for so many national appearances doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering the team has two potential star players in the making in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and added another star this offseason when Jimmy Butler was acquired from the Chicago Bulls.

This came after the Wolves won 31 games last season under Tom Thibodeau in his first year as the team’s president of basketball operations and head coach. It marked the 13th consecutive season that the Wolves have missed the playoffs.

The Wolves will begin the season on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in San Antonio on ESPN, and two days later open their home season in a refurbished Target Center against former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio and the Utah Jazz.

Target Center has been shut down for the summer as a $140 million year-and-a-half renovation is being completed.

The Wolves will have two five-game home stands, with the second featuring visits from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 8 and Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10.

The Wolves will play each Western Conference team four times (two home, two away), with the expectation of Golden State (one home, two away), Memphis (two home, one away), Sacramento (two home, one away) and San Antonio (one home, two away).

Butler will get his first chance to face his former Bulls teammates on Feb. 9 in Chicago and then will face the Bulls again on Feb. 24 at Target Center.

To see the Wolves’ entire 2017-18 schedule, click here.