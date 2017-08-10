Do you like the newly unveiled Timberwolves uniforms?

The new Timberwolves uniforms are here and as you might expect they’re drawing some mixed opinion.

Personally, I’m having a hard time getting worked up about them one way or the other. But I do like them better than the classic Wolves jerseys from when KG was the man, when the letters and numbers were so pointy and exaggerated that they looked like they probably belonged in a vampire movie.

Say what you will about them, the new unis are not that.

We got a sneak peak over the past couple days…

A post shared by Andrew Wiggins (@22wiggins) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Hey Timberwolves fans, stoked to be sharing our new uniforms for this season, hope to see each and every one of you there when we get started in October – thanks for all your support, see you at Target Center this fall! A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

And now the Timberwolves have unveiled 2 of their new uniform designs for the upcoming season. What do you think?

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

Here’s Jimmy Butler.

Looking fresh from his head to his threads. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/tXh5TYYRAY — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

Here’s what our friends are saying about them:

Only thing I could probably do without is the blue at the top of the white jersey, otherwise they’re fine. — Manny Hill (@MannyHill84) August 10, 2017

Yes, the back doesn’t have the stripe that some of the leaks had. I’m in on these now. https://t.co/ywfZQjn07W — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) August 10, 2017

Wolves blue jerseys are better than either the white or the leaked green. So that’s dece. I like the shorts. — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) August 10, 2017