Wolves set to sign backup point guard Aaron Brooks to one-year deal

The Timberwolves will sign point guard Aaron Brooks to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN.

Brooks, 32, entered the NBA in 2007-08 with the Houston Rockets and also has played for Phoenix, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago and Indiana. He has had three different stints with the Rockets, and averaged 5.0 points and 1.9 assists in 65 games last season with the Pacers.

Brooks played for Wolves president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau during his first season with the Bulls in 2014-15, averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists in 82 games.

Brooks will compete with Tyus Jones to be the Wolves backup point guard behind Jeff Teague. Teague, who also played for Indiana last season, signed a three-year, $57 million free-agent contract in July.

The Wolves will open training camp on Saturday in San Diego after hosting media day on Friday. The Mackey & Judd Show will be broadcasting from Target Center on Friday. Thibodeau is scheduled to join the show just after 9 a.m.