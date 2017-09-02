Lynx to host 2018 WNBA All-Star Game

LISTEN NOW

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 2, 2017 2:34 pm

The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that the team and Target Center will play host to the WNBA All-Star Game next season.

Target Center is set to reopen soon after a long remodeling process that forced the Lynx to move to Xcel Energy Center this year.

The Lynx were well represented at the this year’s All-Star game, including Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles as starters,  Seimone Augustus and Rebekka Brunson reserves and Cheryl Reeve and her staff coaching the West.

 

