Lynx to host 2018 WNBA All-Star Game

The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that the team and Target Center will play host to the WNBA All-Star Game next season.
Target Center is set to reopen soon after a long remodeling process that forced the Lynx to move to Xcel Energy Center this year.
The Lynx were well represented at the this year’s All-Star game, including Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles as starters, Seimone Augustus and Rebekka Brunson reserves and Cheryl Reeve and her staff coaching the West.
We're excited to announce that 2018 WNBA All Star is coming to Our House, Lynx Nation! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/c4KVj6uh7j
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 2, 2017