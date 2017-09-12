Shabazz Muhammad will return to Timberwolves

Shabazz Muhammad won’t be leaving Minnesota after all.

The small forward tweeted about his return on Tuesday.

ESPN reported the 24-year-old Muhammad will sign for the veteran’s minimum of $1.6 million and that the deal could include a player option for a second year.

The Wolves made Muhammad an unrestricted free agent in July by renouncing their cap hold on him. That decision enabled the team to sign Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, but the Wolves wanted Muhammad back to come off the bench.

A first-round pick in 2013, Muhammad turned down better paying offers, according to the all-sports network. Last season, Muhammad averaged 9.9 points in 19.4 minutes per game. He has averaged 9.7 points in four seasons with the Wolves.