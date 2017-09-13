So, Stephon Marbury tweeted that Minnesota is ‘for sure a destination’

It’s been a few years since Stephon Marbury wore a Timberwolves uniform. For that matter, it’s been a few years since he wore an NBA uniform.

But the former standout point guard who apparently forced his way out of Minnesota all those years ago tweeted Wednesday with the insinuation that he’d consider signing with the Timberwolves.

OK, let’s walk this back for a second. First off, Steph said a lot of things on Twitter on Wednesday night. Secondly, he is apparently looking for work and was directly responding to a fan asking if he’d play in Minnesota. Here’s what he said.

Minny is for sure a destination https://t.co/UZREaqP0V7 — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) September 14, 2017

That’s pretty interesting.

However, in a short tweet burst he also said that he’d play for the Nets, Knicks, Suns, and when someone asked him to run for President (of the United States), he responded with “Why not!!”

Lol. It’s always gonna be to cold. With age you can deal better.https://t.co/snWl7lQMQB — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) September 14, 2017

Honestly, it’s all pretty interesting. I just have no idea if it means anything.

Marbury, who is now 40, last played for Minnesota in 1999. He last played in the NBA for the Celtics in the 2008-09 season. Then he played six seasons in China. In Feburary, he reportedly announced his plan to retire after this upcoming season.