Wolves owner expects Andrew Wiggins’ contract extension to be done this week

Andrew Wiggins’ five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Timberwolves is expected to be done before the opening practice of training camp on Saturday.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and a contributor to 1500 ESPN shared the Wiggins news in a tweet on Monday afternoon following a discussion he had with Wolves owner Glen Taylor for The Scoop podcast.

“He’s indicated he wants to get it done,” Taylor said. “I wouldn’t be surprised that you’ll hear something worked out this week.”

Wiggins, who has yet to hire a new agent after firing Bill Duffy from that role, averaged 23.6 points per game last season to finish second on the Wolves in scoring. He also grabbed 4 rebounds and had 2.3 assists per game.

Wiggins was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by Cleveland, but was traded to Minnesota for Kevin Love before ever playing a game for the Cavaliers.