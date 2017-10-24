Andrew Wiggins is fueling Wolves’ strong start

Expectations were sky high entering last Wednesday’s season opener in San Antonio. It’s not just that they lost that game but how they lost it. The Timberwolves’ sloppy and disjointed play was discouraging to hopeful viewers everywhere. While it was only one game, it certainly dulled some of the excitement surrounding the team.

Then came the home opener against Utah. After holding a comfortable lead in the second half, the game was decided in the final seconds. The offense stagnated beneath the smothering Utah defense but two late Jimmy Butler free throws sealed the win. Not only was Friday Ricky Rubio’s homecoming, it was a public unveiling for the new look Timberwolves in their newly renovated arena.

The scheduled shifted to Oklahoma City, a place that had not been kind to the Wolves. Before Sunday, the Thunder had won 14 of their last 15 home games against the Timberwolves. Yet, the game was a surprisingly competitive affair in which the Timberwolves allowed another second-half lead to slip away. It seemed over once Carmelo Anthony hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. That was before Andrew Wiggins took the inbounds pass, raced up the court with seconds left to bank in the game-winning trey.

After three formidable opponents, the Timberwolves stood at 2-1 in their first three games. The victories are nice but they’ve looked more cohesive each time they take the floor. A big part of the team’s early success has been Wiggins.

Many expected Wiggins to be the third option after Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. This wasn’t an unfair belief after his first three seasons. Wiggins had proven to be a gifted scorer but lacked production in other areas. He didn’t rebound enough for someone with his physical abilities. He didn’t facilitate enough. His shot selection was questionable. These were things we heard from Wiggins critics all summer.

While Wiggins still doesn’t have the passing numbers Butler does, and he still takes some curious shots, he has been the team’s most improved player. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game. In the win against the Thunder, he finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Three games is a small sample. It should not be enough to change anyone’s opinion of Wiggins either way. His start should not override the three-year sample we already have but it should catch your attention. Let us not forget that Wiggins also had a highly efficient start to last season. He shot 41.4 percent on 3’s in the first 18 games last season. Over the next 15 games, he shot just 28.3. It would be fantastic if his current 42.2 percent mark from deep held up but we have a right to want to see more.

One aspect of his game that should continue is his improved production on the glass. Wiggins is a career 4.1 rebound per game player who averaged four per game last season. This season is a different story. He’s averaging 5.6 per game and grabbing 9.2 percent of all available total rebounds; in 2017, that was just 6.3 percent. If defensive rebounding is a part of defense, he’s showing improvement here too. Yes, Wiggins is grabbing 13 percent of all defensive rebounds compared to 8.8 in all of 2017.

Why is rebounding likely the most sustainable category? There are a couple of reasons.

First off, he’s playing down low more and boxing out. Wiggins would often run back on offense before Tom Thibodeau’s arrival. Each of the last two seasons has seen him fight for more boards than in his early years. It didn’t work last season but Wiggins is now fighting for position and looking for second chance opportunities.

There’s also the added size Wiggins added in the offseason. He may be better suited now than ever to battle opponents for rebounds in the post. This type of physicality can take a toll, especially if you don’t have the stature for it. The added size, coupled with his athleticism, has given him an edge so far this season.

Maybe pace is a factor. Except, the Timberwolves are playing with three fewer possessions per game than last season, according to Basketball-Reference. This seems to contradict the sense we’ve gotten that the Wolves had dialed up the tempo early on. It’s even better if Wiggins is grabbing more rebounds with fewer possessions in the games.

I said all summer that the Timberwolves will go as far as Andrew Wiggins will take them. You would still like to see him facilitate more and not have so many defensive lapses but we’ve seen what this team can do with his increased efficiency and rebounding. Hopefully, this improvement spreads to these areas sooner than later.

Wiggins and the Timberwolves will have the chance to add on to their solid start this week. On Tuesday, they play host to Indiana to play the Pacers without Myles Turner, their best player. They’ll then turn around and catch a plane to Detroit in what should be another winnable game. Facing the Thunder back home on Friday will be tough but if they can manage a 4-2 start to the season they’ll be in good position. It’s safe to assume that the Thunder haven’t forgotten Sunday night’s ending and will be looking to steal a road win of their own.

This Timberwolves team should be able to get leads against each of their next two opponents. What their goal should be is to learn to play with them late in games. While it’s fun to see shots like Wiggins’ or Jamal Crawford’s on Friday, it’s unnecessary to let these games get this close.