Incredible series ends with Lynx as WNBA champs

Maya Moore made sure there was no repeat of last season’s heart-breaking loss to the L.A. Sparks.

Last season the Lynx lost Game 5 to the Sparks on a shot by Nneka Oguwmike with three seconds remaining. This time around, the Moore didn’t give the Sparks an opportunity to steal their title away.

After back-to-back turnovers that brought the Sparks within three points with just 34 seconds remaining, Moore drove and nailed an off-balance shot to put the Minnesota Lynx up by five and put the final dagger in L.A.

At a sold out Williams Arena, the Lynx closed out the Sparks 85-76 to clinch their fourth title since drafting Moore in 2011.

Moore finished with 18 points 10 rebounds while league MVP Sylvia Fowles had 20 rebounds and Lindsay Whalen posted 17 points and eight assists.

From start to finish, the series was tight. Los Angeles opened with a last-second shot by guard Chelsea Grey to take Game 1, then the Lynx came back with a close victory in Game 2. After a loss in Game 3 at Staples Center, the Lynx forced a Game 5 with an 80-69 win at Staples Center last Sunday.

Leading up to the finale, the two teams had each scored 908 points in the last 12 matchups.