Lynx-Sparks matchup in Game 5 is peak sports drama

On opening night, the Minnesota Lynx played a pregame video recounting the previous year’s devastating last-second loss in the WNBA Finals to the Los Angeles Sparks. The message was about bouncing back. One year later, the Lynx have that chance. Again it’s Game 5. Again it’s in Minnesota. Again it’s against the Sparks.

The Lynx have been the models of consistency and success in the WNBA. Minnesota has three championships and appeared in the playoffs every year since 2011 (not coincidentally the year they drafted Maya Moore). In fact, in the Moore era, they have only dipped below a .700 winning percentage once.

Los Angeles also has three championships. They’ve gone 26-8 each of the last two seasons, rebuilding their roster around stars Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike by adding tough defensive-minded guard Chelsea Grey in a trade from Connecticut and slippery scorer Odyssey Sims in a deal with Dallas.

In 2016, Ogwumike was the WNBA MVP, this year it was Lynx center Sylvia Fowles. Moore and Parker are future Hall of Famers. Each team has terrific guards, with Sims vs. Lindsay Whalen being one of the highlights the series. And both clubs have depth. Minnesota brings Renee Montgomery, a 36% three-point shooter who averages 8.0 points per game, off the bench.

How close are these two teams matched up? Over their last 12 matchups, both the Lynx and Sparks have scored 908 points. The first two games of this year’s series were separated by one point, with Grey hitting a game-winning fade away in Game 1 and the Lynx surviving on a last-second turnover in Game 2.

Game 5 carries more than just the weight of a championship. It could be an important moment in the history of the WNBA. The league set its high-water mark for attendance since 2011 and key franchise saw increased interest. Both the Sparks and the Lynx had more than 10% attendance growth this season. Focus on highlighting stars via social media has pushed also the needle. The league streamed games on Twitter this season and averaged 613,000 unique views per game, according to a WNBA press release.

There’s nothing like a great rivalry to drive interest in a league that’s still in its infancy compared to other leagues. Last year’s Game 5 sold out Target Center. This year’s will sell out Williams arena.

Some of the greatest basketball talent on earth will be on the floor. Another classic feels inevitable. You can’t get much better sports drama than Lynx-Sparks.