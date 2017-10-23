NBA: Missed calls benefited Wolves on winning shot against Oklahoma City

Andrew Wiggins’ last-second, 30-foot shot gave the Timberwolves a thrilling 115-113 victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday. It was the exact type of game the Wolves seemed incapable of winning last season. Turns out, the Wolves shouldn’t have won it this time either.

The NBA announced Monday that its officiating crew made two errors near the end of the game. Both went in the Wolves’ favor.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ screen on Paul George that enabled Wiggins to cross mid-court and get a shot off was ruled to have been illegal. The issue was that while Towns was not moving, his stance was too wide and his leg helped to take George off the play.

Anyone who saw the screen had to wonder if Towns had gotten away with one. The other miss by the officiating crew wasn’t as obvious.

The NBA’s report said that Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau signaled for a timeout after Carmelo Anthony’s three-pointer with five seconds left gave Oklahoma City the lead. The Wolves did not have any timeouts at that point.

According to ESPN, official Gary Zielinski was standing in front of Thibodeau but had his back to him as he signaled for a timeout.

Obviously, Zielinski couldn’t see Thibodeau trying to get what would have been an illegal timeout and it wasn’t certain if the coach also tried to call for one verbally. Having seen Thibodeau in action, it’s difficult to believe the Wolves coach would have done anything in a non-verbal way.