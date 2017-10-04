Showing respect: Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns is a favorite of NBA general managers

For the second consecutive year, Karl-Anthony Towns was the top choice in a survey of NBA general managers that asked which player they would sign if they were starting a franchise.

The Wolves star got 29 percent of the vote, which was down from last season when he was at 48 percent.

In the survey, which is conducted by NBA.com, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second at 21 percent. The remainder of the list included Cleveland’s LeBron James (18 percent); San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard (14 percent); and Golden State’s Kevin Durant (11 percent).

Towns also topped the list for which player is most likely to have a breakout season (21 percent). Wolves guard Andrew Wiggins was fifth (7 percent). While Towns was fourth (7 percent) when it came to the best power forwards in the NBA, the GMs gave him a league-leading 28 percent of the vote for best center.

The GMs expect the Wolves to be the most improved team in the league; Minnesota tallied 69 percent of the vote with the 76ers a distant second (17 percent).

