Something to howl about: Wolves’ ineptitude likely to result in choice words from veteran

Andrew Wiggins crossed midcourt with time running out in Oklahoma City on Sunday and put up a 30-foot bank shot that gave the Timberwolves a 115-113 victory.

Forget the fact that the following day the NBA would admit Karl-Anthony Towns set an illegal screen, and coach Tom Thibodeau should have received a technical foul for trying to call a timeout he didn’t have.

This was the type of win the Wolves seemed incapable of getting last season and it also was a victory that appeared as if it could define a season that was only in its third game. After 13 consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, there was a reason to believe.

Three days later, that enthusiasm now seems foolish.

The Timberwolves have spent the past two days looking completely hapless, losing 122-101 on Wednesday at Detroit after a 130-107 loss to Indiana on Tuesday at Target Center.

“That’s this league,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s debacle. “Things can change very quickly in this league. From going good to going very poorly, we could also change it back very quickly. You have to come with an edge every night. If you don’t, you’re going to get knocked on your ass.”

The Wolves have played the past two games without newcomer Jimmy Butler, who has been sidelined by an upper respiratory infection. The Wolves started 2-1 with Butler in the lineup, losing to San Antonio in their opener before beating Utah and the Thunder on late shots.

It’s no surprise Butler is an important piece of the Wolves puzzle – he was a three-time All-Star with the Chicago Bulls – but a team with guys like Towns, Wiggins, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford should be capable of avoiding embarrassment when Butler can’t play. But without Butler on the floor, Towns and Wiggins look as if they can’t function and they certainly can’t defend.

Considering how poorly the Wolves played against the Pacers, one would have expected Thibodeau’s team would have come back strong in Detroit. The Wolves got off to a 9-0 lead and led by three after the first quarter, but they were outscored 40-18 in the second.

On Tuesday, Indiana shot a franchise-record 66.7 percent from the field and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, the Pistons had a 25-point lead in the third quarter and outscored the Wolves 24-0 on fast-break points for the game. Detroit hit on 15-of-34 three-point shots, two nights after going 6-for-30 on threes in a home loss to Philadelphia.

Asked about his team’s effort in his postgame press conference, Thibodeau paused before repeating the word. “Effort?” he said. “We got out-rebounded, they shot 51 percent. I think we’re capable of more than that.”

The Wolves will play host to Oklahoma City on Friday in a rematch of Sunday’s thriller and Thibodeau said he will spend Thursday starting from the beginning with his team. “We’ve got to get our fundamentals down, we’ve got to play harder, we’ve got to play together,” he said.

Thibodeau was being kind but that might be because he knows Butler might be more upset than he is. Thibodeau traded for Butler this offseason in part to get a guy who thinks the same way he does and isn’t afraid to tell his teammates exactly what he thinks.

In a recent Sports Illustrated article on Butler, an example of his tough-love approach was given when teammates aren’t playing up to expectations. “What are you doing right now?” he will say. “What is going on in your mind? Who the (expletive) do you think you are? If you shoot that ball again, I’m throwing it upside your head.”

Butler has supposedly attempted to tone down his act, but Thibodeau probably has no interest in the veteran taking a restrained approach after what’s happened the past two nights.

Could one of the Wolves get a basketball upside the head from Butler on Thursday? That might not happen, but if Butler feels well-enough to practice it won’t be surprising if he delivers a profanity-laced tirade.

If he does, it will have been well earned considering the Wolves lack of effort the past two days.