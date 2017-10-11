Wolves agree to multi-year deal with Andrew Wiggins

The Timberwolves and Andrew Wiggins have agreed on a multi-year contract extension that will keep the young wing in a new-look Wolves uniform.

The team does not disclose terms because of a self-imposed policy, but owner Glen Taylor has talked all offseason about the possibility of a rookie max deal, which would pay Wiggins $148 million. It’s not immediately clear if that’s the deal that was signed.

Putting the pen to the paper. pic.twitter.com/PJCgnMiESI — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 11, 2017

Wiggins is an aspiring scorer and has the potential to be a dynamic force at both ends of the court. Wiggins, still just 22 years old, has had his critics dating all the way back to his one season in Lawrence, Kansas, and carried over to his NBA days with the Wolves.

He averaged 23.6 points a game last year on 45.2% shooting, and he hit 103 3-pointers with 35.6% accuracy from deep. He scored 40 or more points 5 different times last season.

“I’m pleased that we’ve reached an agreement with Andrew on a contract extension,” Taylor said in a press release announcing the contract. “Andrew is one of the best young players in the NBA and he has the talent and work ethic to get even better and be a foundation for our franchise for many years.”

Per the Timberwolves, only three players scored more points before their 22nd birthday: LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. Another note from the Wolves: Wiggins is already sixth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 4,995 points.

“We feel strongly that he is just scratching the surface of the player he will become,” said head coach and president Tom Thibodeau in the press release. “Andrew is among the elite young talents in our league and the sky is the limit for him. We look forward to watching his development in the coming years.”