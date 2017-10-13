Wolves won’t have to worry about Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard in opener

The Timberwolves will open the regular-season on Wednesday at San Antonio but they won’t have to face All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News on Friday that Leonard “won’t be available” for the game.

The news does not come as a major surprise considering Leonard has missed the entire preseason and training camp as he has attempted to rehabilitate an injury to his left quadriceps that apparently was suffered last season.

An ankle injury cost Leonard time in the 2017 playoffs. He sprained his ankle in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston and aggravated it in Game 1 of the conference finals against Golden Sate. The Warriors swept the Spurs in that series.