Zulgad: Jamal Crawford proves to be old reliable for new-look Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – As the Timberwolves’ marquee offseason addition, Jimmy Butler received a standing ovation Friday night from the sellout crowd of 18,978 at Target Center when he addressed them just before the team’s home opener.

But on the night Butler made his much-anticipated Wolves’ home debut, Ricky Rubio returned as a member of the Utah Jazz, and the Wolves’ unveiled new uniforms inside their renovated arena, it was a 37-year-old reserve playing for his seventh NBA team in his 17th season who saved the day.

Jamal Crawford, signed to a two-year, $8.8 million contract by the Wolves in July, knocked a down a three-pointer from the corner with 27.5 seconds remaining to give the Wolves a 98-96 lead in what ended as a 100-97 victory.

Crawford admitted afterward that once the Jazz defender jumped toward him to try to block his shot he lost sight of the basket and just let the ball go. “I’ve shot (that shot) so many times, I kind of knew,” he said. “I just looked at the net when I was on the ground.”

Crawford also could have judged what happened on the 23-foot shot from the noise that came from the first opening night sellout at Target Center since 2012.

“He’s used to putting the ball in the basket, he’s done it for so many teams over his 17-, 18-year career,” Butler said. “That’s what he does. That’s what we need him to do. Hopefully, he continues to do that for us.”

Crawford’s shot capped a fourth quarter in which he scored all 17 of his points, making 6-of-7 shots from the field, including three three-point attempts.

“It’s really fun,” said Crawford, who was 0-for-3 from the field entering the final 12 minutes. “I didn’t know (all my points came in the fourth) until somebody told me out there, so you’re not thinking about it. You’re not playing with an agenda, you’re just playing to win.

“I was frustrated with myself in the first half because I missed some easy shots and I just needed to stay aggressive. My teammates and my coaching staff told me, ‘Stay aggressive, stay aggressive and that can turn the game.’ I was just happy I was able to play a small part but it was definitely a team effort.”

It also was an effort unlike last season when the Wolves regularly blew leads in the fourth quarter en route to winning only 31 games in Tom Thibodeau’s first year as coach. This season, with several new additions, things are supposed to be different. And on Friday night, they were.

The Wolves held a 70-65 lead after three quarters Friday, but in the fourth it appeared as if Rubio might get revenge in his return. Rubio received a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game, but wasn’t a fan favorite as he flopped every chance he got in the second half and was rewarded with multiple trips to the free-throw line.

With the score tied at 95 with 55.1 seconds, Crawford threw an errant pass for Karl-Anthony Towns that Rubio attempted to scoop up. Towns fouled him and Rubio made one of two free throws for a one-point lead. That came after he had made three consecutive free throws following a foul by his replacement in Minnesota, Jeff Teague.

Rubio finished with 19 points, hitting a game-high 10 of 11 shots from the line. He also got into a skirmish with Butler that led to the two having to be separated near midcourt and resulted in technical fouls for both.

The Wolves pulled to 1-1 after losing their opener on Wednesday in San Antonio. “We can’t lose at home,” said Butler, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. “It was a divisional game, too. We’ve got to have those. I think we played well. We can be better, definitely, but wins are hard to come by.”

But they might be easier to come by with a veteran like Crawford.

“I think we’re seeing more and more of that now in the league,” Thibodeau said when asked if he marveled at a 37-year-old being the hero. “You look at Jamal, you look at Vince Carter, those guys. It says a lot about them because at that age it doesn’t make a lot of sense. I think their love of the game and he’s got the body type. He’s not heavy, he’s light. To his credit, I think he plays year round so he’s always in great shape. I think that’s what helps him.”