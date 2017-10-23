Zulgad: Jimmy Butler delivering a loud-and-clear message to his new teammates

Jimmy Butler was changing into his clothes in front of his locker in the Wolves’ new dressing room on Friday night when the media was allowed to enter.

Butler, who is from Houston, had an eye on Game 6 of the Astros-Yankees playoff series and was exchanging some good-natured trash talk about the baseball game with New Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler also delivered another message but this one wasn’t good-natured. Four or five times, Butler made it clear that former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio wasn’t welcome in “my locker room.”

At first, you wondered if Butler had meant for the media to hear this but as he continued to repeat it, it became clear he wanted everyone to know who was in charge. Rubio, who was traded to Utah during the offseason and was on the Jazz team the Wolves had just beat in Target Center, was to be stopped at the door if he tried to enter to say hi to old friends.

Butler wanted his new teammates to know they were not to welcome Rubio, and he even informed authorities that Rubio was to be kept outside.

Rubio became a fan favorite during his six seasons in Minnesota and seemed to be liked by his teammates. Given the fact that fraternizing has become the norm for many professional athletes, Rubio showing up at the door of the Wolves’ dressing room wouldn’t have been surprising and there are probably some players who would have welcomed him.

So was Butler being a jerk? Probably.

And you know what? If you’re a Wolves fan, you should be thrilled by this.

Butler, who had gotten into a heated exchange with Rubio near mid-court during the game, has yet to lead the Wolves in scoring in any of their first three games, and there have been times when it has been clear the three-time All-Star is still adjusting to life with his new team.

But Butler’s actions after Jamal Crawford’s three-pointer with 27.5 seconds left helped lift the Wolves to a 100-97 victory in their home opener, made it clear that this was his team, his locker room and everyone in it was now playing by his rules.

The late Flip Saunders re-acquired Kevin Garnett in February 2015 in an attempt to bring in an Alpha personality who could teach the young Wolves what it took to win in the NBA. Garnett was 38 years old, his knees were shot and his ability to contribute on any type of a consistent basis was long gone.

But Saunders saw the value in having a high-intensity guy like Garnett around to set the tone. Garnett never saw an opponent that he liked and Saunders loved that. Saunders passed away in October 2015 after battling cancer and Garnett’s tenure in Minnesota ended in September 2016.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves president of basketball operations and coach, coached Butler for four seasons with the Chicago Bulls and wanted him in Minnesota the moment he arrived. It took a year for the reunion to happen, with Thibodeau sending Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and an exchange of first-round draft picks to Chicago on draft night for Butler.

Thibodeau has seemed far more at ease since Butler was acquired. Saunders took comfort in having Garnett around, just as Thibodeau now feels more at ease with Butler on his roster.

The fact the 28-year-old Butler is in his prime gives Thibodeau an All-Star on the floor. That’s important. But don’t underestimate what Butler will bring off the floor in helping teach Towns, Andrew Wiggins and other up-and-coming players what it takes to win in the NBA and what it means to be a professional.

Sometimes that means being a jerk and shutting the door on old friends. On Friday, that was the message Butler delivered loud and clear to anyone who was listening.