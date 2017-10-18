Zulgad: This season Tom Thibodeau has the Timberwolves team he wants

The Timberwolves entered last season with hopes of breaking a 12-year playoff drought. This was based largely on the fact they had hired Tom Thibodeau as coach and president of basketball operations.

Thibodeau had taken the Chicago Bulls to the playoffs in all five of the seasons as their coach and the feeling was that he might be able to help push Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins into a top eight spot in the Western Conference.

What quickly became clear was that while this was Thibodeau’s team, it wasn’t the one he wanted.

His offseason attempts to trade for Bulls star Jimmy Butler had been thwarted and, no matter how he tried to spin, it was obvious that Ricky Rubio’s game was not a fit for what Thibodeau wanted from his point guard.

After a disappointing 31-51 finish, and a 13th consecutive season without a playoff berth, Thibodeau went to work in his second offseason as the Wolves’ basketball boss.

This time he was able to deal for Butler, a three-time All-Star, paying a steep price by sending Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick (Lauri Markkanen) to the Bulls in a draft night deal. That meant Thibodeau had traded three first-round draft picks to Chicago for Butler. He couldn’t have been happier.

Thibodeau then dealt Rubio to Utah, signed free agent Jeff Teague to be his starting point guard and added veterans Jamal Crawford, Taj Gibson and Aaron Brooks. That gives the Wolves more depth off the bench and veterans who are going to know exactly what the always demanding Thibodeau wants at both ends of the floor.

This is why the Wolves enter their regular-season opener on Wednesday in San Antonio, expected to not only break their playoff drought but also finish in the middle of the competitive Western Conference.

Butler and Towns will give the Wolves two star players – “Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be the best basketball player in the world in the next five to seven years,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said — and Wiggins’ overall game is expected to improve. “There’s a lot of pressure on those kids in Minnesota,” Barkley told ESPN Radio.

This is true but Thibodeau has surrounded them with experienced players he trusts and the addition of Butler provides a player who will double as an on-the-court coach who will push Wiggins to improve his defense.

Remarkably, the Wolves have not only failed to make the playoffs for 13 years but they have had only two seasons of finishing with a better than .400 winning percentage in the past 12.

Last season, that winning percentage was at .378 in Thibodeau’s first year. In his second season running the show, and with a team he has molded, that finally should change.