Zulgad: Thibodeau’s coaching might be in question, but Thibs the exec is looking pretty good

As the Timberwolves embarrassed themselves by dropping back-to-back games to Indiana and Detroit by a combined 44 points this past week, Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau began taking heat for being unable to get Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and others to play defense.

Thibodeau was hired by the Wolves before last season in part because his teams were known for playing hard-nosed defense. Yet, following a disappointing debut season in which the Wolves won only 31 games, Thibodeau now had a group that looked completely uninterested in trying to stop opponents with the season not even five games old.

A portion of Timberwolves twitter began to wonder if Thibodeau was the right coach for this team. That could remain a fair question for much of this season, but the Wolves’ 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday at Target Center also brought up another thought.

Is there a chance Thibodeau could end up in the running for NBA Executive of the Year?

Thibodeau is not only the Wolves coach, but he also doubles as the president of basketball operations and his work in the latter area looked pretty good by late Friday.

He was the guy who went out and made a draft-night deal to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and an exchange of first-round draft picks. The move reunited Thibodeau, the former Bulls coach, with Butler, who loves basketball and defense as much as Thibs and also isn’t afraid to get in anyone’s face.

The Wolves were 2-1 following Wiggins’ last-second three-pointer that beat the Thunder on Sunday in OKC. In his first three games with the Wolves, Butler had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss at San Antonio; 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a victory over Utah; and 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory over the Thunder.

Butler was contributing but it appeared to be nothing special for a three-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season with the Bulls.

So when Butler missed the Wolves’ game last Tuesday against Indiana because of an upper respiratory infection it was assumed that Towns, Wiggins, Jeff Teague and Co., would be just fine playing at home game against a middle-of-the-road Eastern Conference team.

The Wolves lost that game 130-107 and then went on the road the next night and, once again, playing without Butler, got humiliated 122-101 by the nothing-special Detroit Pistons.

OK, maybe Butler’s absence had made a difference. How big?

On Friday, a still-ailing Butler scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in the final 4 minutes, 9 seconds, and helped will the Wolves to victory with his play at both ends of the floor. Butler’s 38 minutes led the Wolves.

“I just wanted to win, man,” Butler said. “These guys out there with me, they just played so incredibly hard. When we’re playing like that, we look really good, we feel really good, and we end up winning games.”

Butler is being kind.

Consider that in his return, after the ultra-talented Towns had played a couple of lackadaisical games, the Wolves center finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and blocked a season-high four shots in what appeared to be an honest commitment to defense.

It appeared a fire had been lit under Towns and it’s not too hard to figure out who lit that fire. Butler is a star player and when a star player overcomes illness to play in the sixth game of the regular season, leads the team in minutes played, dives all over the floor and gets up after taking a nasty fall on the baseline, it’s pretty difficult for a youngster like Towns or Wiggins to no-show the game.

“He makes a big difference,” Thibodeau said of Butler “Just having his presence — he’s a great leader, does the right things on the floor.”

Those things make Thibodeau a far better coach. They also could make him a candidate to be honored as the NBA’s top executive.