Can anyone make sense of this Timberwolves team?

Sometimes you need all the help you can get. On Wednesday night, help came in the form of Anthony Davis’ ejection in the second quarter of the Wolves’ 120-102 victory in New Orleans. A win is a win, right?

If you’re struggling to figure out this Wolves team, you’re not alone. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back on the road after a bad loss — after Davis’ ejection — the team went on a 17-6 run to close out the first half with a 13-point lead.

Opportunistic is something we’ve seldom seen from this season’s Timberwolves. Yet, that’s precisely what they did once their opponent was suddenly without their best player. Each time the Pelicans made a run, the Wolves pushed right back.

This was a departure from Tuesday night against a Wizards team without John Wall. The Wolves also managed to hold multiple double-digit leads in that game but collapsed in the final minutes.

After 22 games we still have no idea what team will show up on a given night. They’re capable of beating anyone but also capable of losing to anyone. They’ll probably beat the teams they should beat but that hasn’t been guaranteed. The Pelicans were coming off of three days of rest and playing their best basketball of the season. You would think that beating the Wizards without Wall on fresh legs was more likely.

This is one of the strangest 13-9 teams I can remember.

Gorgui Dieng was a bright spot in the Big Easy

This has not been Dieng’s best season. Dieng had been the team’s workhorse up to this season before moving to the bench. You could count on him for 10-15 points and five or so rebounds per night. At least, that was true when he was a starter.

The move to the bench hasn’t been easy for Dieng and his production is a reflection of that. He’s shooting 45.7 percent from the field, the lowest of his career by far. Dieng’s rebounding rate and passing numbers are normal but he’s made mistakes he hasn’t since his early days. When he’s been good, he’s been a benefit but he’s been almost unplayable when he’s struggled.

Dieng played 36 minutes on Wednesday and made the most of them. His 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists comprised his best performance of the season. You can’t expect that from him every night but a player who is efficient, rebounds, moves the ball and plays passable defense consistently is what this team needs.

Here’s an idea: play Dieng more in hopes he continues to turn his season around. After all, playing a 32-year old Taj Gibson a career-high in minutes seems unwise. Gibson has been a great addition but it’s a long season with hopes for a postseason run. Keeping him as fresh as possible will be important and Gorgui can take some of his minutes.

A positional platoon would also save Dieng, who has played a lot of basketball in the last 12 minutes. After playing 2,553 minutes over 82 games last season, Dieng played for the Senegal national team this summer. You have to go back to the 2015 season to find the last time he didn’t play 82 games. That’s a lot of basketball.

Even scaling Gibson back to 27 minutes per night and increasing Gorgui to 21 minutes per game could preserve both players.

Do the Wolves have their eye on bench help?

If I can go one column without writing about the reserves, I’ll be happy. On the other hand, I also have approximately a 104-week streak of writing about it. What would I talk about if there was no bench to talk about?

Anyway, the bench is a bit of a problem. It’s better but still problematic. While Tom Thibodeau prefers to play his best players the most, the play of the second unit hasn’t helped. This has been a glaring issue with Nemanja Bjelica injured as it leaves Jamal Crawford as the team’s only option. Otherwise, you hope Shabazz Muhammad won’t kill you and for performances like Wednesday’s from Dieng.

KSTP/1500ESPN.com’s Darren Wolfson was asked on Wednesday’s Mackey & Judd show if the Wolves were looking for help. He said that they had their eye on Dallas center Nerlens Noel.

Noel is young and an unrestricted free agent this summer. After trading for Noel last season, he and the Mavericks struggled to come to a new contract. That may be for the best as the Mavericks have had little use for him, playing just 12.5 minutes per game.

There’s some concern here. Noel tore his ACL in his only year at Kentucky and slid to sixth in the 2013 draft after being projected as the first overall pick. In Philadelphia, Noel struggled on the floor and some noteworthy off-court issues. And it’s only taken him fewer than 40 games to fall out of favor with his new team.

The issue is that the Wolves don’t have much to offer. It seems unlikely they’d offer the Oklahoma City first round pick. Maybe they would dangle Dieng. None of that makes sense since they could potentially sign him outright in the summer without giving up an asset. Judging from last summer, there isn’t much of a market for a big man who takes over 60 percent of his shots at the rim.

The West has underachieved so far

With the exodus of Eastern Conference all-stars to the Western Conference this summer, the consensus was that the West would dominate. That hasn’t been the case.

The Rockets just returned Chris Paul to the lineup and hold a 1.5 game lead over the Warriors for the first overall seed.

Five teams — San Antonio, Portland, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Denver — separate the 3-6 spots in the conference by a narrow two games. This is somewhat unexpected. The Spurs are still awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s return and Denver will be without Paul Milsap until February. This should keep the Wolves in the mix and afford them some room for error for the time being.

Sometimes it’s not who’s up there but who isn’t. Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (C) have had slow starts. The Clippers will be without Blake Griffin who suffered a sprained MCL earlier this week. The Thunder are also 8-11 and tied with the Clippers for 9th. It seems Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have yet to give the Thunder a boost, highlighted by their 13-point loss to Orlando on Wednesday.

It seems likely, based on the first quarter of the season, that the West will send one team to the playoffs with a losing record. If the Timberwolves can sustain a 45-50-win pace, they should be a lock for the postseason. If they win between 45-50, they may be one of the few Western Conference teams who lived up to expectations.