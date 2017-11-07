Glen Taylor says Wolves have offered numerous times to retire KG’s number – they’re waiting on him

The Timberwolves are ready and willing to retire the most obvious candidate in franchise history. The question: Is he ready?

Wolves owner Glen Taylor said Monday in a radio interview with 1500ESPN that he’s open to the idea of retiring Kevin Garnett’s No. 21. But Garnett has been “silent” on the matter, Taylor said.

“For our part, we have invited KG to do that numerous times,” Taylor said in a radio interview with 1500ESPN. “So I think it’s just waiting for KG to feel comfortable doing that. For whatever reason, he’s been a little bit silent on that issue. But I’m sure it’ll happen. We’re not pushing but we sure have told him that the door is open and we look forward to that time.”

Things didn’t exactly end on the rosiest terms between the Wolves and the most popular player in franchise history.

Remember that April interview, in which Garnett talked about his ‘beef’ with Taylor?

“I told Thibs I want to work with him, but obviously me and Glen don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and that’s how it’s going to be,” Garnett told Jon Krawczynski, writing for the Associated Press.

Krawczynski reported in that story that Taylor said in February that the Wolves have offered KG the chance to have a ceremony and put his No. 21 up in the rafters, now at a newly renovated Target Center. Garnett apparently hadn’t responded on a timeline at that point in February, and 9 months later, after “numerous” invitations, the Wolves are still waiting for Garnett.