These Timberwolves should be held to a higher standard

I was asked on Twitter earlier this season if I liked basketball or if this was the beat I got stuck with.

Evidently, I had been consistently negative towards the Timberwolves. That doesn’t mean that I don’t like basketball or love my job. How could you be miserable while watching the game and then writing about it?

I couldn’t take offense to the question. Four years ago, the Wolves similarly had high hopes. Those hopes were dashed in the 40-win 2014 season. Throughout that season, I had heard a few times on Twitter that I hated the team because of my criticism. This is just something that happens with increased expectations.

Just like four years ago, I don’t hate this team now. They have expectations and they should be fairly criticized when they play below standard. When I expected last season’s Wolves to win about 35 games, it was easier to be forgiving. That was not a playoff team but the 2018 team should be. As a result, it makes sense to expect more from one of the better collections of talent in team history.

Winning is a great way to cover up many ills. When the Wolves’ defense struggled or they’d lose a lead late, it was easy to point to their 10-5 start or point to a positive outcome. While true, winning doesn’t change the trends we’ve seen since the beginning of the season. The team’s recent homestand against both Florida teams shows this.

Magic test the Wolves’ defense

Ah, yes, the offensive juggernaut Orlando Magic.

It’s not that the Magic are a bad offensive team; they’re also not a great one either. Frank Vogel’s club is ranked 12th in points per game and 16th in offensive rating. They’re not awful, just middle of the pack when it comes to scoring.

With that said, a team featuring Jimmy Butler and youthful athleticism should not lose the first quarter at home 35-30 to these Magic. Anything can happen on any given night in the NBA but this is not an isolated incident but a recurring theme over the first quarter of the season. Sure, they thumped the moribund Mavericks at home but more times than not, they’ve let bad teams hang around against them.

The second half was more troubling than anything in the first or maybe the entire season. Coming off of a 41-point third quarter, the Wolves carried a 26-point lead into the final frame. With a 26-point lead, all a team has to do is score is about 10 points to seal the win. It’s not as if they were facing the Warriors or the 1980’s Denver Nuggets. This should have been an easy enough task.

Instead, the Timberwolves watched as their lead was halved in just over three minutes. The lead was down to eight when Butler hit the team’s first field goal of the quarter at the 5:06 mark to push it back to 11. That’s seven minutes without a field goal in a game that would have been sealed with just a few baskets.

No, this game wasn’t over until the final buzzer sounded. When two Andrew Wiggins free throws pushed the lead to eight with less than 30 seconds to play, Orlando’s Terrence Ross responded with a heavily contested 3-pointer to bring it to within five.

The 124-118 victory was hardly one to be excited about. They scored 124 points but nearly lost because they gave up almost 118. After using a 41-point third quarter to build a 26-point lead, they lost that because they gave up 38 points in the final quarter.

Many are going to criticize Tom Thibodeau over the course of the season for the minutes his starters play. Some of that is his preference or based on the play of the bench. Yet, there have been several times — like Wednesday night — where he can’t afford to sit them. These wasted rest opportunities could come back to bite them at the end of the season.

Heat torch Wolves in their own building

Much like the Magic are a not bad, not great offensive team, the Heat are a not bad, not great shooting team. It seems that the NBA is like a role-playing game and the Wolves defense is an opponent offensive boost.

Miami drilled 19-of-39 on 3-point attempts Friday night. Which is not only a lot of made 3-pointers but a lot of attempts as well. The Timberwolves’ problem hasn’t been with opponent’s 3-point field goal percentage but opponent’s 2-point field goal percentage. The Wolves have given up the 12th-best opponent 3-point field goal percentage while somehow carrying the worst opponent’s 2-point percentage allowed in the league.

Wayne Ellington led the charge for Heat, connecting on 6-of-9 of his 3-pointers off of the bench. Ellington was drafted by the Timberwolves eight years ago with the reputation of a shooter but has shot it at an average 38 percent clip throughout his career.

Having Ellington explode may have been fine as long as the blast was contained elsewhere. It was not. Goran Dragic went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc as well. These two players combined shot better (11-for-17) than the entire Timberwolves team (7-for-17).

You could argue that this could be attributed to missing Jeff Teague and Nemanja Bjelica, the team’s two best 3-point shooters. But the Timberwolves spent the entire night getting outworked and outplayed by the Heat.

The Timberwolves were slow to close out on shooters and that allowed players like Dragic and Ellington the space to get their shots up.

Whether it was Hassan Whiteside or Kelly Olynyk, the Heat could also get their shot at will inside. This was a particularly rough game for Karl-Anthony Towns inside. For every time Towns got a body on Whiteside in the post, there were probably two times where he didn’t bother contesting the Heat big man. That doesn’t even mention the times where Olynyk was able to push Towns around down low. These things shouldn’t be happening. Whiteside is going to be a problem for everyone but on Friday the effort didn’t always seem to be there. Olynyk is a fine player whose athleticism can create problems but he’s not a better player than Towns.

There isn’t one player to blame in a game where everyone looks a step slow. It was clear that no one was going to step up for the shorthanded Wolves and the Heat held a comfortable lead for much of the game. This was far from the performance that you want in front of a sold-out crowd like Friday.

—

These things would be fine if this was just another 30-win team but they’re not. This is a team that can not only make the playoffs but potentially wins a series in the right matchup. A team like that should be held to a higher standard than the one we’ve seen the last two games.

After that encouraging 10-5 start, the team has gone 1-3 in the games since then. Not one of these games has been unwinnable from a matchup standpoint. At some point, the team has got to start getting sick of these performances and show these changes on the court.

“I would think time and time after going through the film, you watching yourself constantly getting your (butt) beat on the defensive end, you’d get sick and tired of it,” Butler said after Friday’s defeat. “I don’t think it registered in our heads like that.”

“We haven’t guarded anybody all year long. So different mistakes, same mistakes, we have to eventually figure it out and want to play defense and stop trying to outscore the opponent. It

starts with me and goes all the way down the line. We have to start guarding. It’s getting ridiculous. I heard some boos in there and rightfully so. If we don’t want to play hard and do what we’re supposed to do, they’re not going to come support us.”

Butler has at least recognized that the team’s problems have been recurring. As Thibodeau told me before last Sunday’s game, the 20-game mark is about when your team is more or less who it’s going to be. That’s the end of the first wave of evaluation when you can decide what your team needs. If this is the case, the Timberwolves just played their 19th game and need to figure things out quickly.