Timberwolves Progress Report: The defense, the bench, and the thing about Tyus

Technically, the Wolves will hit the one-quarter mark of the season halfway through Tuesday’s game. For our purposes, we’ll just assess where the team is after 20 games. It’s not like that half of a game will override anything we have in our sample anyway.

The team is 12-8 and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. They’ve had their highs and lows on the way to what is their strongest start in years.

We know this team is better but how much better? They’re on a 49-win pace but according to Ben Falk, who has worked with NBA teams and currently runs CleaningTheGlass.com, their point differential is that of a 39-win team. Point differential doesn’t account for nuances like Jimmy Butler missing two losses but it still gives an idea of how they’ve been until now.

While it’s clear this team has potential, there are also questions. The answers to these questions will determine if this team wins a playoff series or bows out unceremoniously in five games.

The defense is no better than last season

This is the biggest rub with the team. It was somewhat expected that a team with a young core last season would struggle with Tom Thibodeau’s defense. This was supposed to have been addressed with the additions of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson and moving Gorgui Dieng to the bench.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been a reality.

The Timberwolves are 28th in defensive rating, conceding 110.5 points per 100 possessions. Believe it or not, the team actually allowed 112 points per 100 possessions and finished 27th in defensive rating a season ago. Part of the could be attributed to playing a higher pace than last season but the eye test tells you the defense still needs work.

Butler is Butler and Andrew Wiggins has improved as a one-on-one defender but that hasn’t been enough. Jeff Teague is susceptible to falling asleep off of the ball and Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t come close to figuring out NBA post defense. These are only a couple of examples but certainly not the only ones.

It’s not clear how this gets better. Are players listening? Are the coaches communicating properly? Is the scheme right for the personnel? Judging from the comments from the locker room, the players know they can improve on that end. But after a time, all of the talk becomes cheap. Continuing to be a bottom-3 defensive team will greatly limit what this team can achieve this season.

The bench is better but still needs work

It’s not that the front office didn’t try to address the bench, they did. No longer do hope for just 10 points from the reserves and can consistently count on them to put up around 20. With Butler, Towns, and Wiggins, that’s enough to win on most nights. Jamal Crawford and Nemanja Bjelica have been reliable, which is a bit of a surprise in both cases. Having two reliable reserve players would have been a luxury last season.

With that said, the bench is still a bottom half bench. Sure, they can score but can they keep a lead? Bjelica and Dieng can be capable defenders at times but that’s it. Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad are among the team’s biggest problems on this end. Even Tyus Jones, whose game management abilities are good, has limitations because of his physical abilities. He can make plays, as evidenced by Sunday’s game but larger guards can easily rise over him. Putting all three on the floor together is a recipe for disaster.

When the bench comes in, you still hope that they can maintain a lead because we know that stops are going to be hard to come by. Ideally, Thibodeau would stagger rests for Butler, Wiggins, and Towns. There’s no reason to sub all three out anyway and could prevent some dropoff.

Finding a way to add a 3-and-D player would be nice but teams don’t like to part with them and would come at a cost. However, a defensive-minded player with a jump shot would help balance out the rotation.

Tyus Jones needs to play more but needs to hit his shots

It’s safe to say that Jones should be the clear starter when Jeff Teague can’t play. Thibodeau tried starting Aaron Brooks against the Heat but played just 13 minutes. For Sunday, Jones earned his first NBA start and shined. Playing 38 minutes, Jones put up nine points, seven assists, four rebounds and seven assists against the Suns.

When Jones plays, the ball movement thrives. While Teague is very good when he’s on, he’s still prone to over-dribbling that stagnates the offense. Teague won’t be replaced as the starter with that contract unless he becomes a disaster every night. But for the nights that he’s struggling, Jones should receive more burn. That is, with one caveat: he needs to make shots.

Jones is having an oddly down year shooting the ball at 39 percent from the field and 31 percent on 3-pointers. We know the challenges it poses having a point guard the defense can disregard. Just getting back to the 35 percent mark he shot from beyond last season would help. It’s likely that he’s not a strong shooter to begin with but that makes it worse when his shot stops falling.

Other than that, Jones has continued to prove himself in the NBA. If the team can get to a point where they have two threats at the position, they can be even more dynamic offensively. Jones took a step in that direction on Sunday when he hit 3-of-6 shots. That’s a step in the right direction and with the team’s personnel, they don’t need much more from him.

Random Timberwolf in History: Brad Lohaus

Lohaus is a notable Timberwolf. I know it seems like a strange thing to say about a player who played just 28 games with the team. Lohaus was selected from the Sacramento Kings in the 1989 NBA expansion draft. If nothing else, he is notable for being one of the original Timberwolves.

Remarkably, Minnesota became Lohaus’ third stop in as many seasons. A second-round pick by Boston in 1987 and shipped to Sacramento with Danny Ainge for Joe Kleine and current Wolves assistant Ed Pinckney.

Unfortunately, Lohaus was shipped to Milwaukee for Randy Breuer in 1990. Breuer, of course, was the 7-foot-3 former University of Minnesota star. In Milwaukee, Lohaus would not only find a home for four seasons but also be featured in the original NBA Jam. If that’s not a career highlight, I don’t know what is.

Lohaus played about two decades too early. At 6-foot-11, he was an anomaly of a big man — he took an average of 1.7 3-pointers per game and made 36 percent of them over his 11-year career. Considering he wasn’t a strong rebounder for his size and had a skill that was undervalued at the time, he may have been better utilized in today’s game.

Regardless, he still earned more than $5 million dollars in the NBA and is now a scout with the Spurs. Lohaus is also a commercial airplane broker on the side and has endowed a full athletic scholarship for Iowa Hawkeyes basketball for more than 20 years.