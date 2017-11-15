Zulgad: Reason to celebrate: Karl-Anthony Towns delivers on his birthday promise to beat Spurs

MINNEAPOLIS – Fourteen games into the Timberwolves’ season, there have been hiccups. Oh, yes, there have been hiccups. There was the 23-point loss to Indiana at home; a 21-point setback at Detroit; and, more recently, an embarrassing fourth-quarter meltdown that turned victory into defeat in Phoenix.

But, given the futility that has surrounded this organization for so many years, there also have been accomplishments worth noting. Andrew Wiggins’ game-winning last-second shot at Oklahoma City; the franchise’s first five-game winning streak since January 2009; and on Wednesday night the Wolves’ first victory over San Antonio since April 8, 2014.

The Wolves’ 12-game losing streak to Gregg Popovich’s team ended because Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a senior at St. Joseph (New Jersey) High the last time the Wolves beat the Spurs, celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and blocking two shots in a 98-86 victory before a rare weekday sellout of 18,978 at Target Center.

Yes, the Spurs were without injured stars Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, and were playing the second of back-to-back road games, but the Wolves weren’t about to downplay a victory over one of the NBA’s top organizations. Especially when the win put the Wolves (9-5) two games back of Golden State and 1.5 behind Houston in the Western Conference standings.

Towns had walked into the Wolves’ locker room earlier Wednesday and informed coach Tom Thibodeau, “we ain’t going to lose this one.” He kept that promise despite the fact the two other members of the Wolves’ Big Three – Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler – combined for only 17, hitting 6-of-24 shots from the field.

“I thought Karl had a terrific game,” Thibodeau said. “I thought he put a lot of pressure on the rim, I thought he made good reads, I thought he made good plays. We’re seeing him make more and more good plays now, which is a good sign for us. Jimmy and Wig just had to battle through things tonight. Some nights it’s not going to be your night but just help the team win. Come up with loose balls, make hustle plays, make the right play.”

Butler did exactly that in the fourth quarter when, shortly after checking back in, he stripped Spurs forward Kyle Anderson of the ball with 8-plus minutes left and the Wolves lead down to seven points. Butler ended up getting a layup at the other end, increasing the Wolves’ advantage to nine.

With Wiggins and Butler having poor shooting nights, the Wolves bench got an opportunity to play a crucial role. They did not disappoint. “The bench saved us,” Thibodeau said.

“The bench was absolutely fantastic,” Towns said. “They’re the real MVPs of the day and they did a great job of coming in and helping all of us get this (win).”

The Wolves trailed 24-18 after shooting 26.9 percent from the field in the opening quarter. Taj Gibson was the only starter who opened the second quarter on the floor. He was joined by reserves Nemanja Bjelica, Jamal Crawford, Shabazz Muhammad and Tyus Jones.

Jones missed the Wolves’ first shot of the quarter, but Muhammad dunked after grabbing the rebound. That pulled the Wolves within six points. They would score on their next 11 attempts to take a 44-38 lead.

Muhammad, who has struggled to find his shot for much of this season, scored all nine of his points in the second quarter, while Crawford added five, Jones had four and Bjelica had two. Towns also contributed 10 points and four rebounds.

“For (the bench) to come in and give us that type of lift,” Thibodeau said, “ … we were flat, we started off OK, then we hit a lull and they played very well. They played high energy, moving the ball side to side and then when the bench came in we sort of got going. So it was good. It was a good spark for us, we got some stops.”

That’s right, Thibodeau seemed pleased with his team’s effort on defense, something that hasn’t been the case many times in this still young season. The Wolves held a 57-43 lead at halftime and a 75-65 lead after three quarters.

The Spurs finished with only three fast-break points. San Antonio scored 107 points against the Wolves in an opening-night victory, but its 86 points on Wednesday were the fewest Minnesota has given up this season.

Thibodeau said he has seen signs of defensive progress – the first quarter of a recent loss at Golden State, the effort on Monday night in a win at Utah – but what the always demanding coach wants is 48 minutes of intense defensive play. On Wednesday night, the Wolves weren’t perfect but they came closer.

“The defense was sharp and that’s what we need if we want to get a (win) like this,” Towns said. “It has to be very sharp. Especially at the end, that’s when we really clamped up and really did a great job. … I couldn’t be more proud of everyone. As a collective group, we went out there and we said we needed stops and we got the stops. Not just one but multiple. That’s a sign of a team that is getting very far.”

Or one that is taking some important steps.

On Wednesday night, a tired but happy Towns was just looking forward to celebrating his birthday after finally beating the Spurs. “Yeah, it is,” a nice present, he said. “The food will taste better tonight and the laughter will be even more.”