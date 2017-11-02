Zulgad’s 3-and-out: In praise of Jimmy, a heavy concern and Teddy’s time nears

I’m impressed.

That on a night in which Karl-Anthony Towns scored a career-low two points, and those did not come until the final quarter, that the Timberwolves earned their fifth victory of the season on Wednesday with a 104-98 win at New Orleans.

As Wolves television analyst Jim Petersen pointed out, former Kentucky stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins definitely got into the head of another former Kentucky standout. (Quick aside: Petersen deserves credit for being one of the best in town. You learn something every time you watch him on Fox Sports North, in part because he’s willing to be candid.)

Towns shot 1-of-7 from the field, did not go to the free-throw line, pulled down only five rebounds and turned over the ball four times as he was in foul trouble for much of his 23 minutes.

Yet the Wolves won another close game, despite turning over the ball 22 times. The Wolves are 4-0 in games decided by three points or fewer this season; a year ago they were winless in their first 10 games decided by four points or fewer.

There is no doubt that last season’s Wolves would have blown the lead on Wednesday and lost to New Orleans. But despite the fact he missed 10 of 18 shots from the field, Jimmy Butler made the key basket late and drew a foul to give the Wolves what they needed.

Butler’s presence can’t be understated. The Wolves are 5-1 with him and 0-2 without, with the two losses being back-to-back embarrassing performances against Indiana and Detroit.

Butler isn’t a silky smooth player who is going to impress you with his moves, but he is a marvelous defender who can make the key shot when needed and, most importantly, is never going to get frazzled when things go wrong.

In many ways, watching him reminds me of what Minnesota fans saw when Zach Parise joined the Wild. Parise didn’t have the moves to get on “SportsCenter’s Top 10” but he was able to mix well-above-average skills with the work ethic of a guy afraid he would be demoted to the minors if he didn’t give his all.

I’m concerned

The Twins announced Tuesday that third baseman Miguel Sano has elected to have surgery on his shin on Nov. 13. Sano, of course, missed extended time because of what was called a stress reaction (not a fracture) in his left shin after he fouled a ball off of it in an August game against Arizona.

Sano attempted to come back at the end of the season, but felt enough discomfort that he was not on the 25-man roster for the Twins’ wild-card game against the New York Yankees. It’s expected Sano will be ready for spring training, but here’s where a certain amount of worry comes into play.

What exactly is going to be the rehab plan for Sano? If the Twins are going to be in complete control of it, and have someone with him throughout, this actually could work very well for a guy who has been known to put on pounds.

So if Sano has the surgery in New York and then spends the rest of the winter in Minnesota working with a nutritionist and rehabbing, the slugger has the potential to show up in Fort Myers in February in great shape.

However, if that isn’t the case, and the Twins only get occasional looks at Sano and he tries to rehab on his own …

I’ll just stop there.

I’m convinced.

That no matter how much Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer try to walk back the coach’s comments after Sunday’s win over Cleveland, Zimmer meant exactly what he said.

He very much hopes to have a decision to make in the coming weeks about whether Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater is going to be his quarterback. The Vikings must make a decision on whether to activate Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list by Wednesday and, unless there is a setback of some sort, it’s a certainty Bridgewater will be back on the 53-man roster.

Spielman deserves a ton of credit for signing Keenum this offseason – of course, this comes after Spielman badly botched the backup position in 2016 — but you have to know Zimmer badly wants to get Bridgewater back.

That starts with the fact that Zimmer considers Bridgewater to be like another son. He also knows that while Keenum can get you to the playoffs, the odds that he will take you deep into the postseason are very small.

Spielman will want to see Bridgewater because he likely believes the same and because the Vikings need to know if Bridgewater can be the long-term solution at the most important position in sports. Right now, all they know is his contract likely will end after this season, assuming it doesn’t toll, and making a commitment to him would be very difficult if they haven’t seen him play post injury.

And don’t feel bad for Keenum.

Playing on a one-year, $2 million contract this season, Keenum is likely to get a multiyear deal and a chance to compete for a starting job in this quarterback-starved (read: quarterback-lousy) league in 2018.