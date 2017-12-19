Damian Lillard targeted with slurs from hecklers as he leaves Target Center

Portland point guard Damian Lillard confirmed to ESPN that he had anti-gay slurs shouted at him by two fans on Monday night as he walked to the team bus following the Trail Blazers’ 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves at Target Center.

“I don’t bother nobody,” Lillard told the all-sports network. “They were straight disrespectful.”

A cellphone video showed an irritated but in control Lillard asking the hecklers, “Which one of you all said that?” A woman then pointed out one of the hecklers and that person apologized. ESPN reported that sources at the scene said no action was taken against the fans.

A Timberwolves spokesman said in an e-mail on Tuesday afternoon that the team would not be commenting on the incident.

Portland had a 10-point lead on the Wolves midway through the fourth quarter Monday but could not hold on. Lillard finished with 17 points and 13 assists in 37 minutes but was frustrated the Blazers did not get more calls. Portland went to the free-throw line five times, while the Timberwolves had 21 free-throw attempts.