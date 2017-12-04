Lindsay Whalen set to join FSN for some Timberwolves broadcasts this season

Four-time WNBA Champion and former Gophers star Lindsay Whalen is joining Fox Sports North for 8 Timberwolves broadcasts this season, the station announced Monday.

Whalen’s first game will be Wednesday, a road game against the Clippers.

The popular women’s basketball star grew up playing hoops in Hutchinson, and she gives the broadcast team another former Gophers star to add to the excellent color commentator Jim Petersen.

Whalen also is scheduled to do analysis for games on Dec. 12, Jan. 1, Jan. 14, Feb. 7, Feb. 23, March 2 and April 5, according to FSN. She’s expected to do some one-on-one interviews to give TV viewers another look, and also provide a second analyst alongside Petersen during the games.