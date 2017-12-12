Notebook: Butler and Wiggins; Patton’s debut; and Embiid vs Towns in jeopardy?

More of Butler has meant less Wiggins

Jimmy Butler was frustrated after being blown out by the Warriors on November 8. It wasn’t just that loss. To that point, Butler had been averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 35.5 percent shooting. Those numbers were sub-standard for a player of Butler’s caliber and he vowed to bring back the old Jimmy Butler.

Since then, the Timberwolves improved to 16-11. Teams can hone in on Butler when he plays in isolation too much and his teammates tend to gawk as he goes to work. However, Butler’s declaration has seen an improvement in his production. It’s been 17 games since and Butler has averaged 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in those contests. Over that stretch, he’s also converted on 46.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

Seeing Butler elevate his game has been fun. Unfortunately, that’s also come at the expense of Andrew Wiggins’ numbers.

Wiggins basic stats through November 8: 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. 46.2 percent field goal percentage and 33.3 3-point percentage.

Wiggins basic stats since November 8: 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. 42.6 field goal percentage and 28.4 3-point percentage.

As you can see, Wiggins has fallen off from the first 11 games of the season. It’s not as if he was having a spectacular season before his numbers dropped off. Wiggins isn’t yet at the point in his career where he can work off of the ball to remain involved. He needs action run for him and when he does, he can make plays. If not, you may not even notice him in the game.

You would think that Wiggins usage has plummeted because of Butler but it hasn’t. Butler’s usage rate has increased from 19.5 percent to 24.3 percent. Wiggins’ has fallen from 24.6 percent to 22.5 percent. That’s it. Considering Butler is the better player, I’d prefer him to be using a quarter of the team’s possessions when he’s on the floor versus one-fifth of them as he did during the first 11 games.

The problem is finding a way to keep Wiggins involved because he can be a weapon. You certainly don’t want to see him regress in Year 4 after he’s been handed a large contract extension. This will be one of the many challenges the team faces down the stretch.

Rookie Patton returns to action with Iowa Wolves

It’s been easy to forget about Justin Patton. The rookie big man was injured by slipping on the court during the offseason and breaking a bone in his foot. Patton was assigned to the Iowa Wolves of the G-League last week where he saw his first action.

When you watch Patton, you see what makes him an enticing prospect. He moves well and seems to have good defensive instincts. Watching him block shot after shot in this highlight video tells you that he’s already a playmaker on this end. Playing NBA games will be a whole other game but once the games slow down, he could be an effective big in the rotation.

It’s difficult and foolish to extrapolate too much from a highlight video. Patton certainly does some good things in these clips but real NBA games will reveal much more. If Patton can acclimate quickly, that would be great and give Tom Thibodeau another option off of the bench. Yet, this is essentially Patton’s training camp and will likely have the same ups and downs as any rookie throughout the season.

Foot injuries — especially with frontcourt players — are tricky and the team would be wise to bring him along slowly. Patton has seemingly progressed well and is able to cut and pivot properly on the foot. You’d hate to see him rushed along too quickly and suffer a setback.

Sixers’ Embiid out with back soreness on Sunday

With a much-anticipated matchup between Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday, Embiid missing Sunday’s game is notable.

Embiid and Towns figure to be must-see TV for the next decade as long as both players stay healthy. Towns has fortunately never missed a game while Embiid has dealt with numerous foot and back issues. It was the foot problem that delayed his NBA debut by two seasons.

Yet, it was the back that caused Embiid to miss the end of his lone season at Kansas. Embiid was revealed to have a stress fracture in his back before having surgery on his foot to heal a bone in his foot that summer. Sitting Embiid out is likely precautionary but there’s a history here worth noting. Hopefully, this isn’t a recurrence and just a non-serious ailment that won’t keep him out long.

However, since Embiid was ruled out at the last moment on Sunday, his status for Tuesday night is not guaranteed.

Former Timberwolf in History: Sidney Lowe

You may be asking yourself if this is Sidney Lowe the player or Sidney Lowe the coach. The answer is both. As a player and coach, Lowe has put in a combined nine years of service with the organization.

Lowe ended his NBA career in Minnesota at the age of 30 after the 1990 season. The 6-foot combo guard played in 80 games but averaged just 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 31.9 percent shooting. Of his five stops, Lowe played the most games of his career as a Timberwolf.

More than likely, you don’t best remember him as a player. That is, unless you recall the 1983 NCAA championship for North Carolina State under Jim Valvano. Lowe started off as a Timberwolves assistant from 1991-93 before becoming the interim head coach in 1994. After leaving for Cleveland for five seasons, he returned as an assistant once again.

Lowe finally received his big break when he was named head coach of the Vancouver/Memphis Grizzlies from 2000-2002. After leaving the Grizzlies, Lowe returned once again as an assistant to Flip Saunders, following him from Minnesota to Detroit.

In 2006, Lowe was named head coach at his alma mater where he remained for five seasons. His best finish in five years as coach was the NIT quarterfinals. Lowe’s teams managed a 20-16 record twice, which is impressive in a conference that also had North Carolina and Duke University. Playing at NC State means being the third or fourth most relevant team in the state. Winning 20 games meant Lowe did his part to keep NC State relevant.

Since departing the college ranks in 2011, Lowe has been an assistant in Utah, Minnesota (again) and Washington, where he is currently employed.