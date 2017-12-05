The Timberwolves are Jimmy Butler’s team (for now)

Jimmy Butler didn’t have to play a minute before becoming one of the most prominent Timberwolves of all-time.

His competition for the best shooting guard was Wally Szczerbiak or a washed up Latrell Sprewell.

As far as all-time great Timberwolves, he immediately became second behind Kevin Garnett. Sorry, Kevin Love. Butler has a more well-rounded game and is more capable of being the leader in a locker room.

Playing the games were just a formality. Butler came to the Timberwolves as a three-time all-star and two-way player with an unbelievable work ethic. Yet, he didn’t assume command of the time as some might have expected. He often deferred to teammates early in the season, especially when his shot wasn’t falling.

It was after the loss in Golden State in November that Butler declared that the old Jimmy was coming back. That meant being more assertive on offense and not being as deferential. It’s worked. Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 44.4 percent shooting.

On Sunday night, Butler showed Target Center just what he was capable of. In the fourth quarter alone, Butler dropped 20 of his 33 points. The Timberwolves gave the ball to Butler and got out of the way. The game should never have been this close with the Clippers missing Blake Griffin, Danilo Gallinari, and Patrick Beverly. But it was and Butler had grown fed up with allowing an inferior opponent to hang around.

This wasn’t your Kobe-esque performance where a player throws up shot after shot; Butler was remarkably efficient. He shot 10-for 20 from the field, 2-for-4 on 3-pointers, and 11-of-13 from the line. Butler’s fourth quarter was a calculated, tactical wearing down of opposing defenders.

For this, today’s column is dedicated to appreciating Jimmy Butler and what he brings to this team.

This team is Jimmy Butler’s team

We know that the franchise believes that Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are the future of the organization. You can tell by how little money they have committed beyond 2019 and 2020. Butler is among them with a contract that expires in 2019. By that time, the team hopes that Wiggins and Towns have established themselves as the team’s primary options and can bring Butler back as another top option as he heads into his 30s.

Well, that’s two years away. What happens between now and then is anyone’s guess. We’ve seen this season that one thing is clear: Jimmy Butler makes this team a threat. Yes, Towns and Wiggins can be terrific on any given night but Butler has proven to be the greatest consistent threat to opponents.

What separates Butler from Towns and Wiggins, who are still at the start of their careers, is his drive. If his shot isn’t falling, it doesn’t affect his defense, rebounding, or passing. Early in the season, it wasn’t uncommon to see Butler have games where he finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He knows that scoring isn’t the only facet of the game that matters and there are other ways to stay involved.

If the young players take one other thing away from Butler on Sunday, it’s what he did in the fourth quarter. He commanded the basketball rather than waited for it to come to him. We often wonder why Towns doesn’t get more touches and it’s because he’s standing in the post waiting for an entry pass. Butler is always active and when that happens, the ball is more likely to find you. In addition, that means the defense is reacting to you, rather than you reacting to the defense. Wiggins and Towns haven’t grasped that yet but it’s great they’re getting this lesson.

Jimmy Butler tells you how he really feels

After Sunday’s victory, many players talked about how “a win is a win” and how “ugly wins count the same.” While true, these phrases are cliches. They don’t tell you anything about what happened. That was not the case with Butler after the game ended.

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points: A win is a win but I want to play some defense one of these days pic.twitter.com/RFt03NuqKu — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 4, 2017

How amazing is this? These postgame in-arena interviews typically err on the fluffy side. A player will thank the fans for coming out and give a generality of what happened in the game (“It feels good to get the win” or “We’ll have to get them next time.”)

Not Butler. He leads off with “We just outscored them, again” when asked about what the team did to win before saying “Our defense wasn’t where it was supposed to be.” Then comes back with “a win is a win” before closing with he wants to “win with defense one of these days.”

He’s not wrong. Whether it was Austin Rivers lighting it up from beyond the arc or DeAndre Jordan not missing inside, the Timberwolves offered little resistance. This has been a season-long trend and one that could limit the team’s ceiling. Butler seems to be tired of the poor defense and understandably so. He gives it his all every time on the floor and his teammates haven’t consistently matched his effort.

Butler’s love for football comes across in his playing style

Butler carries a football around wherever he goes. As a Texan, it isn’t surprising he does this given the popularity of the sport in the state. But Butler’s love for football is very real and you could see it on Sunday night.

It was hard not to be reminded of a running back weave around defensive lineman when Butler drove into the lane. Certainly not with the speed of a Barry Sanders or the power of an Earl Campbell but somewhere in between. There were several times when he barreled into the lane, elevated, and tucked the ball into his arm as he was fouled for an and-one opportunity.

When Butler cuts around his opponents, you can see similarities between him and a good route running wide receiver. Butler jumps straight up into the contact in the lane much like a wide receiver battling a defender for a hail mary in the end zone. The way he’s able to remain in the air for that extra second or two allows him the extra space to get off the shot.

Football may not have worked out for Butler but this basketball thing sure is. It’s easy to see the ranging influences one sport has brought into the way he plays another when you watch him.

Random Timberwolf in History: Michael Olowokandi

Did you know Olowokandi spent three years as a Timberwolf? This had slipped my mind, especially after he fell out of the rotation part way through the 2004 season. In fact, the Kandi Man played 137 games over three seasons but never more than 62 in one season. Despite starting 83 of those games, he averaged just over 21 minutes per game.

Let’s back things up. Olowokandi was the number one overall pick in the 1998 draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. As far as number one picks go, especially centers, Olowokandi was a disappointment. He averaged a pedestrian 9.9 points and eight rebounds per game on 43.5 shooting in five seasons in Los Angeles. Olowokandi injured his knee 36 games into the 2003 season and the Clippers let him walk in free agency that summer.

It was then that then-Timberwolves general manager, Kevin McHale, signed him to a multi-year deal. This was the same summer that he put together the greatest Wolves team to-date with the additions of Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell.

The Timberwolves got over any illusions of untapped potential in Olowokandi fairly quickly. Big man Ervin Johnson eventually supplanted Olowokandi as the team’s starting center. It didn’t matter then who started next to MVP-level Kevin Garnett but it should say something that the team thought it was better to start the 36-year old Johnson for the final 47 games of the season.

Olowokandi was eventually traded to Boston in 2006 along with Wally Szczerbiak, Dwayne Jones, and a 2009 first round pick for Marcus Banks, Mark Blount, Ricky Davis, Justin Reed, and a 2008 second round pick. The former first overall pick would play just 40 games in Boston before calling it a career.

As for those picks, the Wolves got that first rounder back in the Garnett trade, which became Jonny Flynn, and that second rounder became Nikola Pekovic.