It’s time to talk about the Timberwolves’ minutes

The consequences of too many minutes

Teams are going to play their best players the most minutes. This is not a revolutionary concept. Take Jimmy Butler for example. Butler went from playing 36.9 minutes in 2016 under Tom Thibodeau to playing 37 minutes per game in his last season in Chicago with Fred Hoiberg. This season, his minutes have swelled all the way to 37.4 minutes per game.

But there is such a thing as unnecessary minutes and Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Sixers was a good case study.

Timberwolves starters logged heavy minutes, even for an overtime game. Every Wolves starter played at least 37 minutes with three of them playing 40, 45, and 48 minutes. Yet, Sixers coach Brett Brown managed to not have a single player reach the 40-minutes played mark in the same game. Sure, Joel Embiid played 39 minutes but the point still stands.

Take the example Phil Mackey made on the Mackey & Judd show on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot played four minutes in relief of J.J. Redick. Luwawu came in to hit a 3-pointer, grab a rebound, and get an assist. In the latter stages of the game, Redick was still fresh and hit some big shots down the stretch.

Conversely, Taj Gibson had played 33 minutes through three quarters. By the end of his final stint in the third, Gibson was exhausted just trying to stand up and bent over with his hands on his knees. Gibson eventually fouled out after making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes — potentially due to fatigue. Up to that point, Gorgui Dieng had played just eight minutes. Dieng has a rough night every once in awhile but was playing more than well enough to warrant more playing time.

I’ve come around on the idea of bringing Shabazz Muhammad back for just five minutes a game. Or even Marcus Georges-Hunt if Muhammad can’t be trusted. Even Cole Aldrich could come in, take a couple of fouls for Karl-Anthony Towns and grab a couple rebounds. These are the players Thibodeau chose and he’s not using many of them.

While it feels good to see the Wolves have a winning record and in position to have the home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, it won’t matter if they wear out by March. Playing an eight-man rotation is fine in the playoffs but it’s risky in December. The talent is there but if they’re worn out when the games become important, what will it matter?

Blazers and the importance of tiebreakers

There are a good number of casual fans who say that the NBA doesn’t matter until Christmas. It’s easy to see why in an 82-game season but these games do matter.

Sure, it’s early in the season but the schedule is still filled with games against key conference and division opponents. You want to beat these teams every chance you can to set yourself up well when teams start jockeying for seeding in March.

The Wolves already have two wins over New Orleans who are also in the playoff picture. New Orleans is going to make appearances at Target Center in both January and February. They could own a tiebreaker over them by Valentine’s Day and have one less foe to worry about.

Monday’s game against Portland will kick off a pivotal series. The good news is that the Wolves get to play two of the first three games against them at home with the final meeting in Portland on March 1. It seems unlikely that a team featuring Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum will remain an average offensive team. That means the Wolves will need to ramp up their defense to keep pace with Portland. If the Blazers develop an above-average offense to go with a top-10 defense, they could be formidable.

It would be foolish for the team to take these games lightly, assuming they have time to make up ground. You don’t want to open the door for a team to jump you in the standings or gain the tiebreaker and lose home court advantage in the first round. These pre-Christmas games can determine how things shake out by the time April rolls around.

Point differential may say a lot about this Wolves team

We know that scoring is not a problem for this team. The Timberwolves currently rank fifth in offensive rating and 10th in points per game. Things aren’t so pretty on the other end as they’re ranked 27th in defensive rating and allowing the 18th-most points per game in the league.

Defensive rating is more reliable as it adjusts for points per 100 possessions, which is roughly how many possessions a typical NBA game has.

What’s interesting is the effect their offense and defense is having on their point differential. The Wolves are currently a +0.6, which is good for 11th in the league. For reference, the Warriors and Rockets are tied for first with a +11 and the Kings are dead-last at -8.8.

The teams at the top — Warriors, Rockets, Spurs, Cavaliers, etc. — are who you’d expect and the teams in the dregs — Hawks, Bulls, Kings, and Suns — are also what you’d expect.

If we can tell who is upper and lower class based on point differential, we can gather that the Timberwolves are among the league’s middle class. Teams like the Knicks, Pacers, Nuggets, and Pistons are ranked around them and those are other flawed teams.

Funny enough, the Thunder and the Blazers both rank ahead of them in point differential but behind them in the standings. The Blazers have been the opposite of the Wolves with a below average offense but a top-10 defense. For all of the Thunder’s struggles, they’ve been competitive.

It’s not a perfect metric but gives you an idea of where a team is at. If these Wolves can get their act together on defense, they could pose a greater threat than they do now. Right now, they’re scoring but giving those points right back.

You can know a lot about a team by December

It was the 2013-’14 season and the Minnesota Timberwolves were a sexy pick for the playoffs. They had added Kevin Martin to a frontcourt of Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic. Ricky Rubio was finally healthy and the supporting cast was set.

That team would eventually finish 40-42 and on the outside looking in for the postseason. Those Wolves had the best point differential of any non-playoff team in NBA history. If it weren’t for being historically bad in closing games, they likely would have made it.

When did we know? I can’t speak for everyone but I remember the moment I knew. It was December 22, 2013 against the Clippers in Los Angeles. Love had 45 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in the 120-116 overtime loss. Pekovic even added 35 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat.

That loss dropped them to 13-15 on the season and the Clippers were a top team in the West. If the Wolves belonged among the conference’s best, they would have won that game but didn’t. They received two incredible performances and that wasn’t enough. In the end, they were not among the eight best in the Western Conference.

This season’s team feels different. Instead of hanging around the .500 mark and trying to get on track, the 2018 Wolves have been among the West’s top teams by record all season long. We’re now approximately one-third of the way through the season, so barring something unexpected happening, they should be in the mix.

A big part of that will be ensuring that Butler, Towns, and Andrew Wiggins have enough left in the tank for the stretch run. The red flag is that the Wolves have been a top-10 third quarter team but the worst fourth quarter team in the Association. Perhaps the lack of rest in the first three quarters is wearing them down by the final frame. Aside from the defense, this is the most concerning area for the team. The good news is that it should be fixable.