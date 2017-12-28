Wolves’ Jeff Teague out indefinitely because of sprained knee

Tyus Jones is about to take over for Jeff Teague as the Timberwolves’ starting point guard and it might be for an extended period.

An MRI revealed that Teague suffered a Grade 1 (mild) sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his let knee in the Wolves’ overtime victory against Denver on Wednesday night and is out for an indefinite period. The MRI did not show any structural damage.

Teague, 29, was injured when the Nuggets’ Gary Harris fell backwards into his knee after a jump ball near the end of regulation. Teague, who signed a $57 million, three-year free-agent deal with the Wolves during the offseason, is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists for the Wolves.

Teague played in all 82 games with Indiana last season and hasn’t played in fewer than 70 games in a season since being limited to 66 in 2011-12 with Atlanta.

Jones helped the Wolves go 2-1 in November when he stepped in as the starter when Teague was sidelined because of a sore Achilles’. Jones averaged 12.3 points and 6.7 assists in that time. Jones is averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 assists in 35 games this season.