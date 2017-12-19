Wolves notebook: Minnesota gains ground in standings; Wiggins should be scoring more inside

Wolves salvage lengthy homestand

The Timberwolves concluded a five-game homestand with a 108-107 victory against the Blazers on Monday. With the win, the Wolves finished the stretch with a 3-2 record. It may not have been pretty but the Wolves moved to 1.5 games ahead of Portland in the standings and 18-13 on the season.

There are a couple ways to process their performance over these last five games.

You could say that they could have finished 5-0. The Wolves lost in overtime to Philadelphia in the second game after a fourth quarter collapse. With a couple more stops and Jimmy Butler making his shot with 30 seconds left, the Wolves could have beaten Phoenix on Saturday. Both of these games were decided by one or two plays.

Alternatively, you could argue they were fortunate to win as many as they did. They thumped lowly Sacramento but narrowly defeated Dallas. Had it not been for Jamal Crawford’s 23 bench points and a 37-point performance from Butler, the Timberwolves likely wouldn’t have come back from 10 down in the final quarter. Let’s not forget losing to a Suns team without their only scoring threat either.

Realistically, the best way to look at it is somewhere in the middle.

The Sixers loss was unfortunate but lost to what should be a playoff team. The Wolves nearly overcame a short rotation and one of their worst shooting performances but fell short. Facing the only other playoff caliber team on the homestand, Portland, they emerged victoriously. Monday’s game was one they should have lost but didn’t. The process can matter as much as the result, if not more, but that win counts all the same. Splitting the games against likely playoff teams is acceptable.

While it’s concerning to lose to the Devin Booker-less Suns, every team has a bad loss. It will happen to the Warriors, Rockets, Cavaliers, and every other good team this season. There may be multiple bad losses. The Kings game showed that this team can have a commanding victory over a bad team, which is what good teams do consistently.

This Timberwolves team still has their warts but they used this five-game homestand to gain ground in the standings. We may look back at this win against the Blazers as crucial if it comes down to a tiebreaker later in the season. It may be December but these games are still important in the big picture.

Andrew Wiggins needs to get back to scoring inside

It’s often unwise to judge young players too early regardless of their draft slot. When a player like Andrew Wiggins reaches Year 4, it’s more than acceptable to raise questions about his play. For the most part, we’ve been having the same conversations about him for four years. To a certain degree, that’s concerning.

There are still too many stretches where Wiggins disappears when he’s on the floor. The Butler addition has only accentuated the seeming lack of effort. When Butler’s shot isn’t falling, he’s finding other ways to contribute. Wiggins can still do the same but he hasn’t yet and the Wolves need him to.

In Wiggins first two seasons, he was among the best in the league at getting to the line. Wiggins would use his physical tools to get into the lane and split multiple defenders with a spin move. This made up for his average shooting since he was a mid-70 percent free throw shooter. It seemed that Wiggins was going to be among the most adept players in the league at drawing contact.

Whether it’s coincidence or not, Wiggins has gone away from this style of play. We saw on Monday that opponents still can’t guard that spin move; he’s either going to the line or getting a layup. Wiggins free throw attempts per game have fallen from seven per game in 2016 to five this season.

The drop seems to fall in line with the narrative that Wiggins hasn’t been very aggressive this season.

In 2016, Wiggins took 32.1 percent of his shots at the rim. This fell to 29.1 last season and down further to 23.1 percent this season. What’s frustrating is that this is where his efficiency comes from, not the midrange. Wiggins has made at least 64.8 percent of his shots at the rim each season he’s been in the league. This season, he’s converting on 71.7 percent of his shots in this area. Considering 60 percent is average, he needs to continue getting to the rim.

There’s no reason for Wiggins to settle for those midrange jumpers. Not only does it make the defense’s job easier, they’re usually empty possessions. He’s shooting just 34.1 percent from 10-16 feet and 35.1 percent from 16-23 feet. By staying active and using his physical gifts, he should be able to get to the rim on almost every possession.

Wiggins is too gifted to have just 18 rebounds in his last 179 minutes and settle for jumpers. If this team is going to reach their potential, they need the best from Wiggins.

Crawford lifts Wolves over Blazers

You seldom hear a 37-year old player pine for more playing time. Then again, Jamal Crawford isn’t your typical 37-year old. A gunner like Crawford can lose you a game just as well as he can win you one. But what he also brings is a steady veteran presence to a unit that desperately needs it.

Crawford checked in late in the third quarter for Butler. The Blazers immediately went on a 7-0 run. He remained on the floor into the fourth as the deficit grew to 10. From there, Crawford shot 7-for-10 from the floor and scored 16 of his 23 points in the final frame. He added a rebound and a key steal-to-assist late in the game.

On one hand, it’s troubling that he accounted for all of the team’s bench points. On the other, good teams have players outside of their core step up throughout the season. You won’t get this game from Crawford every night but you’ll take it when you can get it.

Random Timberwolf from History: Anthony Tolliver

Here’s the first player we’ve had in this feature that is still playing. In fact, Anthony Tolliver has been one of the most appreciated players from the Kurt Rambis era.

Tolliver has a remarkable story. He went undrafted and worked his way up to the NBA through the then-D-League. The four-year former Creighton star has had an unusual career path.

In 2009, Tolliver first got the call from the San Antonio Spurs. He played just 19 games before being waived. Tolliver signed 10-day contracts with both Charlotte and Miami and failed to stick with either team. Then, in December of 2009, Tolliver was signed to a 10-day by Portland but was once again not retained. He did manage to finish the season with Golden State, however.

The Timberwolves were the first team to give Tolliver a multi-year deal. His ability to passably hit 3-pointers foreshadowed an NBA where forwards weren’t restricted to the paint. In two seasons in Minnesota, Tolliver played just 114 games and averaged 19.3 minutes per game. But Tolliver was a capable shooter who could defend some and played hard every minute.

Had he not declined under Rick Adelman in a contract year, he may have been brought back. Tolliver has once again become a vagabond but has cemented his reputation as a floor spacer as a King and Piston. The forward has shot between 36 and 41 percent on at least 3.5 attempts per game since 2015. Many Wolves fans fawned over a reunion with Tolliver since the roster was apparently bereft of shooting.

The fans weren’t wrong. Tolliver is connecting on 39.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season. A bench with him and a healthy Nemanja Bjelica could have been a dangerous unit indeed.