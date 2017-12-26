Zulgad: Timberwolves’ flaws might annoy but at least fans are invested

There are a few things about these Timberwolves we are going to have to accept.

Tom Thibodeau’s ranting on the sideline will often drive us (and his players) crazy and make victory seem joyless. Thibodeau will sometimes play his starters until you wonder if they are going to drop on the court. These Wolves also are capable of some of the ugliest losses possible. (See back-to-back early-season blowout defeats to Indiana and Detroit and a November meltdown in Phoenix.)

Andrew Wiggins is going to go through stretches where he appears to be incapable of delivering the type of performance that should be expected of him on a frequent basis. Karl-Anthony Towns’ defensive deficiencies are going to leave us wondering if he will ever reach his true potential.

This list could go on but you get the point.

Yet, there is another point to be made about these Wolves.

No matter how much we might gripe about this club, the Wolves’ 21 victories are their most before New Year’s Day in franchise history. The Wolves’ 121-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Staples Center extended Minnesota’s winning streak to four and lifted its record to 21-13 on the season. That’s good for the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

This is the Wolves’ third-best start all-time and their best since a 23-11 beginning in 2003-04. The Wolves went 58-24 that season en route to finishing atop the Western Conference and making a run to the conference finals. The Wolves have not made the playoffs since.

This is in no way to compare the 2003-2004 Wolves with the 2017-18 version, other than to say this collection appears to be on the right track when it comes to getting back to the playoffs. They are far from being the polished product (especially defensively) that Thibodeau so desires as he barks out orders on a nightly basis. But with 48 games remaining in the season, the Wolves are only 10 victories away from reaching their win total of 2016-17.

The success is in part because Jimmy Butler has delivered exactly what was expected when Thibodeau made a draft-night trade last June to acquire the three-time All-Star. Butler spent the early portion of his time with the Wolves getting a feel for the team, but has made it clear by now that he is this team’s alpha.

Butler had 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds against the Lakers. He has now scored 20 or more points in 10 of his past 12 games and is averaging 25.8 points and shooting 50.5 percent in 12 December games.

Despite his offensive production, Butler’s preference is to focus on defensive effort. This might be the only thing that has a chance of bringing a smile to Thibodeau’s face.

Jamal Crawford, one of the best sixth men the NBA has ever seen, also seems to be finding a comfort zone. A few weeks back the 37-year-old expressed his displeasure with not getting more minutes, but did it in a professional manner.

Monday’s game marked the first time during the Wolves’ four-game winning streak in which Crawford did not play at least 20 minutes. He still managed to finish with 19 points and made three three-pointers in 19 minutes.

Wiggins is the Wolves player who drives you most crazy given the fact he’s a former No. 1-overall pick and was signed to a maximum extension that will be worth about $148 million over five years. Wiggins’ play has been up-and-down this season – down more than up it seems – and he entered Monday shooting career-lows from the field and three-point range. His average of 17.6 points per game was his lowest since his rookie season (16.9).

Wiggins’ struggles have led to more time for Crawford of late. After struggling in back-to-back games against Portland and Denver (9 and 7 points, respectively), Wiggins had 17 points in Saturday’s victory in Phoenix and added 16 points, four rebounds and five assists against the Lakers. Wiggins’ five assists were his most in a game since he also had five in a Nov. 29 win at New Orleans.

Was Wiggins’ performance anywhere near what Thibodeau wants? The answer is likely no. Thibodeau will find flaws with Wiggins’ game, just as he will with the rest of his team. So will the fan base.

That’s understandable given there are plenty of things about these Wolves that can leave you irritated. But after years of being apathetic about the product the Wolves put on the court, the good news is this team is worth making the type of investment in that its fans actually care enough to get irritated.