Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns among top-10 at their position in NBA All-Star voting update

Basketball fans are out voting for the NBA All-Star game, and Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler are among the top-10 vote getters at their respective positions, according to a numbers released by the NBA.

Towns ranks 8th in the front court of the Western Conference, with more than 188,000 votes, per the NBA. Butler ranks 10th among guards in the West, with about 88,000 votes — somehow trailing guys like Manu Ginobili (5) and Lonzo Ball (8).

There are a bunch of different ways to vote for the All-Star reps, and the fan portion of the voting is open until Jan. 15. That will count for half of the vote for the starters in this year’s All-Star Game. The other half will be decided by select media members and active NBA players filling out one ballot per voter. The benches will be picked by coaches.

You might have heard that the NBA will choose captains for this year’s game. The player in each conference with the most votes will be his team’s captain, and then gets to select players — from either conference — in a back-and-forth draft until the teams are decided.

Currently, Milwaukee’s Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads all vote getters with more than 863,000 votes. LeBron James is second, with just more than 856,000.