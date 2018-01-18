Notebook: Bad losses, Rubio watch, and NBA tempers flaring

Loss to Orlando was unfortunate but not a big deal

On paper, the Timberwolves should beat the Magic. This is especially true when you consider that Orlando was missing two rotation players in Terrence Ross and Jonathon Isaac. Additionally, the Magic entered Tuesday’s game tied with the Hawks for the league’s worst record. If this game was simulated 100 times, the Timberwolves would win most of those.

The fact is, teams will lose weird games, which simultaneously means that another team won a game it shouldn’t have. It’s not just the Timberwolves who lose games to worse teams. Better teams have lost to bad teams. Golden State has lost to 13-win Sacramento. Houston has lost to 15-win Memphis twice. Orlando, Dallas, and Atlanta have all defeated San Antonio this season.

There have been two common threads between the Nets loss earlier this month and Tuesday’s loss. The Timberwolves were out-rebounded; their opponent made more 3-pointers than Minnesota attempted. Both games have been on the road where the team has come out with no energy or sense of urgency.

The good news is that if you truly believe this Timberwolves team is good, which the half-season sample of games says they are, then this likely isn’t anything to worry about. Even the two losses many were distraught about early in the season — at home to Indiana and in Detroit — don’t look so bad since both have been above .500 all season.

More than anything, the loss in Orlando is ill-timed but not the end of the world. Sure, it would’ve been good to extend the winning streak to six and carry momentum into Houston on Thursday. But they didn’t. Maybe Jimmy Butler was right when he said after the game that the team needed to be humbled.

We’ll find out on Thursday.

NBA suspends Houston’s Green and Ariza for Thursday’s game

You’ve probably heard about the locker room incident between the Rockets and Clippers. In short, Chris Paul led James Harden, Trevor Ariza, and Gerald Green into the Clippers locker room after the game. The Rockets players had taken exception to the trash talk of Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers and went to meet them in the locker room.

The best part may have been Houston’s Clint Capela being used as a decoy while his teammates snuck in a back entrance to the locker room.

While nothing happened, the NBA wanted to send a message. For their parts, Ariza and Green received two-game suspensions while Paul and Harden did not. Paul and Harden were reportedly trying to talk some sense into Ariza, which may have been why they, too, avoided suspension.

That or the Rockets have two big nationally televised games coming up.

Harden was set to return to action against the Wolves on Thursday anyway but the league’s discipline ensures that the Wolves will get the Rockets top backcourt. Not having to face Ariza and Green, two of the team’s 3-point weapons, will help the Timberwolves but the game will still be a good test.

Jazz offense flailing with Rubio

Ricky Rubio is statistically having the same season as last. He’s shooting in the high-30s from the field and high-20s on 3-pointers. His rebounds and steals per game are almost identical to his production from a year ago. While Rubio was beloved in Minnesota, even the biggest fans are probably nodding their heads with those two sentences.

What’s interesting is what’s happening with the offense.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s offense isn’t a perfect fit with Rubio’s game. Rubio is at his best when you allow him to run the offense and set up teammates. Snyder much prefers to get the ball out of his point guards hands and get the ball moving quickly.

This has caused Rubio’s assist numbers to nosedive. He’s down to 4.7 assists per game, down from 9.1 per game last season. He’s seen his assist percentage drop from 38.9 percent down to 25.7. Now that he’s not even setting teammates up, he has contributed -0.8 offensive win shares. Even in 2015 when he played 22 games due to injury he had 0.1 offensive win shares.

When you look at the team’s offense, you have to wonder if Rubio suits the roster and vice-versa. The Jazz are 28th in points per game and 22nd in offensive rating. When Rubio is on the floor, the Jazz have a 103 offensive rating but a 110.6 offensive rating when he goes to the bench. For reference, the Wolves’ 110.5 offensive rating is third best in the NBA. That’s a significant difference.

The story with the Wolves was different. Rubio made the offense better when he was in the game. There were a few seasons where Rubio’s presence was the difference between playing like a 45-win team and a lottery team. It seems that the opposite is true for Rubio in Utah. Even the defense is above average. It’ll be interesting to see if the Jazz decide to continue with Rubio and retool the personnel around him or move on.

Here’s why the Bjelica ejection is understandable

This has been a tense month for NBA players. Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry challenged each other to meet after the game. The Rockets aggressively visited the Clippers locker room. Then, on Tuesday, Orlando’s Arron Afflalo took a swing at Nemanja Bjelica, who in turn put Afflalo in a headlock.

Both players were ejected and some disagreed with this punishment. If you look at it as a player putting another player in a headlock out of self-defense, then it is questionable. Even if it was self-defense, you have to remember these two both received technical fouls for jawing at each other a few minutes earlier.

Afflalo absolutely should’ve been tossed for responding to a Bjelica push on a play with a haymaker. But it’s the referees’ job to make sure they don’t lose control of the game. Despite Bjelica putting Afflalo in a headlock so he didn’t get punched, he was probably going to be thrown out of the game if he made contact with Afflalo. It was clear when he held up an open hand that he wasn’t trying to retaliate but the situation was getting more and more out of control.

Had the two players not already had technicals for going at each other, maybe Bjelica stays in the game. Maybe they still see the headlock as an aggressive response to the punch. Given the events of the night before, the league was most likely on high alert for fights. All of these factors likely played into Bjelica’s ejection — even if he was acting in self-defense.