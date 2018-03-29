Notebook: Karl-Anthony Towns’ big game comes when the Wolves needed it most

Talk of the Towns

With all due respect to Mo Williams and Corey Brewer, it was strange that they had the two highest-scoring games in Wolves history. While Williams’ 52 points were impressive and Brewer’s 51-point game was one of my favorite games I’ve attended, those marks were due to be surpassed. This is a team that has had stars and been around for nearly 30 years.

Karl-Anthony Towns is now the holder of the Timberwolves single-game scoring record. Towns’ 56 points in Wednesday’s victory over Atlanta was a storybook response to Monday’s embarrassment. It was the young all-star finding another gear to his game in the thick of a playoff race to help his team reach the next level.

Towns said after the game that the team moved the ball and it found him for great scoring opportunities. He was right. The Wolves had 33 assists and 48 field goals. Towns himself added four assists of his own. Perhaps the biggest one was the assist to Jeff Teague for a dagger 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. At the time, Towns was at 51 points and one short of the team record but thought to make the best basketball play. It was the right move as he added five more points before the end of the game.

What was most impressive was Towns’ all-around performance. He contributed to good team basketball by setting up his teammates. He also grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked a shot and was a plus-seven in the 12-point win.

Towns’ attack was a steady flow of buckets as he had at least 10 points in each quarter, including 17 points in the fourth quarter. He shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and 12-for-15 at the line.

Wolves are still outscoring, not stopping opponents

Not to put a damper on Towns’ 56-point performance but there’s a reason Towns was able to get that many points. The game was close because the Wolves were unable to stop the lowly Hawks like they have most teams. This meant that pulling the starters was never an option.

Unfortunately, this has been a season-long trend and has only worsened in Jimmy Butler’s absence.

Before Butler’s injury, the Wolves were allowing 108.3 points per game. Since February 22, that has climbed to 111.2. The schedule has mostly been difficult in the time Butler has been recovering but three points’ worth? That theory might hold more water if they hadn’t given up 114 points to the Hawks.

There have been zero games in which the Wolves have allowed fewer than 100 points in the 16 games since Butler went down. Of those 16, the Wolves have allowed 110 or more eight times.

That’s what makes it difficult for Wolves fans to relax down the stretch. Winning is never a guarantee against anyone when you have a coin-flip chance of giving up 110 points. They need to find consistency not just until Butler returns but beyond his return.

The defensive performance has been one of the most frustrating aspects of this team. I’m sure it frustrates Tom Thibodeau, especially after bringing in veterans like Butler and Taj Gibson. The young players haven’t improved enough to move the needle and Teague hasn’t been engaged enough on that end to make a difference either.

At some point, this team is going to look to take that next step beyond making the playoffs. It’s going to be difficult to do if they don’t start committing on defense every single night.

When do we care about minutes?

After Monday’s defeat, many of us, including me, bemoaned the excessive minutes for the team’s starters. Gibson and Andrew Wiggins each played 43 minutes. Teague played 40 minutes. And Towns played just under 40. Even Jamal Crawford played 30 minutes. In total, only eight Wolves played that night.

Wednesday wasn’t entirely different. Eight Wolves in total checked into the game and Towns led the team in minutes with 41. The real difference was that Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones played 10 more minutes than the did on Monday night.

But no one is talking about that.

Is it because of Towns’ big night? That is far more interesting than the minutes distribution. Nonetheless, Thibodeau didn’t give any of his call up players from Iowa any run, which was a point of contention on Monday.

Overall, the minutes’ distribution was better. Gibson played 30 minutes and Crawford played 25 minutes. Crawford doesn’t like playing any less than 25 minutes and Gibson doesn’t like playing much more than that. This not only preserves key role players but also keeps them happy. Considering Teague has also hinted publicly that he would like fewer minutes, this is closer to the ideal.

Personally, I don’t mind when Wiggins and Towns play 40 minutes per night. They’re young and can handle it. With veterans like Gibson and Crawford, it’s reckless to play them 40 minutes. Even Butler should ideally play 36 or so minutes per game as he nears 30 but you’ll have to drag him off the floor kicking and screaming.

It would still be nice to see a young player like Marcus Georges-Hunt or Anthony Brown get some run but it seems like adjusting minutes for eight players is as flexible as Thibodeau will get.

Would it be ok to miss the playoffs this season?

This sounds crazy, especially after all fo the false starts over the last 13 years. If the Wolves were to miss the playoffs, they would retain their own draft pick (Top-14 protected to Atlanta) and add the Thunder’s (Also top-14 protected). Those two picks could be used to add affordable young talent to a team that is going to be capped out.

While this idea is rooted in logic, it’s not worth it. The team has invested so much into this being the season they end the drought. From the marketing to the on-court product, it would be a failure to miss the playoffs this season.

Not only that, it would be a disaster from a business perspective. Fans have bought into this team time and time again over the years. They were sold on the Al Jefferson package in the Kevin Garnett trade, the Kevin Love era, and a plethora of failed draft picks in between. Now that they’ve bought in again, you may have a tough time earning their trust next season if you fall short again.

In reality, it’s going to be tough to miss the postseason. The schedule is too favorable and the Wolves have too many favorable tiebreakers to slide out. It’s not impossible but the Wolves are in position to return to the playoffs, especially with Utah losing to Boston on Wednesday.