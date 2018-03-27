Wolves notebook: Thibodeau should take some heat for loss to Grizzlies

The boos rained down as the clock expired on the Timberwolves 101-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

To be honest, the Wolves deserved their boos.

Memphis entered the contest tied for the worst record in the league, losers of 17 consecutive road games, and little incentive to win. Recently, the Grizzlies lost to the Hornets by 61 points last Thursday. The Grizzlies tried giving this game away but the Wolves came out like a team that had already won by 60 points from the opening tip.

The team knew what was at stake. They were tied with Utah for seventh in the conference and just 1.5 games up on ninth-place Denver. This soft stretch of schedule was supposed to allow the team to solidify playoff position while their rivals fought a tougher slate of games.

We knew that nothing was certain for this Wolves team. They have lost on the road to every non-playoff team in the East except the Knicks. They’ve also struggled to handle teams like Dallas, Memphis, and Phoenix. Taking inferior teams seriously seems to be a challenge for this Wolves team. It would be one thing if they built large leads and lost them because they got bored but that’s not the case. Building a big, early lead requires energy and intensity.

The Wolves had neither. It took several possessions in the first quarter before they ran a play. They gave the Grizzlies every opportunity to build momentum that would carry them through the game. Memphis hit half of their shots and led after one quarter. Then, in the second, the Grizzlies hit 63.6 percent of their shots. The Wolves were fortunate to be tied at the half.

This trend carried into the second half and into the fourth, where the Grizzlies had more steals (5) than the Wolves had field goals (3). That’s a big problem. It seemed that by the time the Wolves got midway through the final frame, they realized they should be winning this game. But because they had yet to assert themselves, they didn’t know what to do. The offense struggled and the defense failed to hold up.

When the Timberwolves play like this under these circumstances, they deserve to lose. A playoff team that detests losing would not have lost this game. What the Grizzlies had done up to that point or how badly they lost last week was irrelevant. The only thing that mattered was the game at hand and the Wolves blew it. With Denver also losing on Monday, this was a golden opportunity to bury a rival that they play twice more.

It’s not like the Grizzlies ever ran away with the game. The most the Wolves trailed on Monday night was eight points. That’s in. By comparison, the most they led was just six. The Timberwolves trailed by between 3-5 points for much of the night but failed to close the gap.

“Everybody’s gotta want it. We gotta want it,” said Taj Gibson. “We gotta do whatever we can; that’s playoff basketball. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Jeff Teague called this the worst loss of the season and he was right. They’ve had some dumb losses but those were inconsequential compared to this loss. This is the thick of a playoff race and had the opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

It’s fitting that Teague and Gibson were the first two players to speak after the loss. Those two played exceptionally and could see how badly losing this game frustrated them. They were aggressive in getting to the rim on offense and fighting for every loose board on defense. In fact, Gibson played great defense on Marc Gasol for stretches and Teague looked good defensively as well.

The biggest difference between Teague and Gibson and Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns is experience. Teague and Gibson knew what this loss meant because they know the kinds of games you need to win in order to be a playoff team. Wiggins and Towns have always been the best players on their teams and that’s just been enough until now. Well, that doesn’t work in the NBA.

The Wolves were pushed around by an inferior opponent all night and wound up with an embarrassing loss.

Tom Thibodeau should take some heat for this loss

The Timberwolves were short three rotation players on Monday. Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose were recovering from injuries and Cole Aldrich was ill. That meant Justin Patton, Amile Jefferson, and Anthony Brown were all active for the game. Would these players see their first action of the season?

No.

Five players sat as Thibodeau rolled with an eight-man rotation. Well, kind of, since Tyus Jones played just under six minutes. This left Gibson, Teague, and Wiggins to play 42 minutes or more. Jamal Crawford even played 30 minutes.

I’ve always said it’s difficult to throw players with little to no NBA experience into games in the middle of a playoff race. However, this game felt different. The Wolves were lifeless and struggling to keep up with the Grizzlies. It would have been difficult to worsen the situation by putting Brown, Jefferson, or Georges-Hunt in. Or Brooks for Jones since Jones had struggled.

Had the Wolves closed the gap, they wouldn’t have had much timeout help. Thibodeau burned his second-to-last timeout with 10:47 to play in the game while it was a two-point game. This didn’t allow the team much of a chance to win unless they suddenly flipped a switch that had been off for the first 40 minutes.

Maybe Thibodeau is too entrenched in his ways to be flexible with his rotations. Monday’s game would have been a great time to find a spark or if nothing else, send a message to the roster. If you’re not going to play in a team concept, crash the glass, or fight through screens, someone who can is going to get the minutes. Or at least that’s how it could have been.

Had it not led the team back, the players would have received the message. As things are now, the message is “Play however you want because you’re going to get a long leash, if you’re a veteran.” Jones didn’t fight through a Memphis screen that led to an open 3-pointer and he was nailed to the bench. Whereas Teague made a few mistakes without consequences.

Certain players seem to get more grace than others. Jones did not play well but he only played five minutes. That’s not much time to play yourself out of a sloppy night. Yet, Teague was 3-for-13 and a -17 in Friday’s win versus the Knicks. In that game, Thibodeau allowed Teague to play through it with 33 minutes.

This uneven discipline goes back to what we saw on Monday with the 7.5-man rotation. There appears to be a lack of trust with Thibodeau and his younger players, which isn’t entirely uncommon. But instead of playing Crawford (37 years old) and Gibson (32 years old and career 28-minute per game guy) 30 and 43 minutes, respectively, why not save their legs and give the opponent a different look.

With how poorly the starters were playing, Thibodeau had nothing to lose. If the young and inexperienced players played poorly, you were going to lose anyway. You could at least say you tried something to change the tide.

Wayne Selden shows that teams, not players tank

Wayne Selden has already had several journeys throughout his career. In just under two years, Selden has bounced from the Grizzlies to the Pelicans, and back to the Grizzlies again. For a player like Selden, he’s fighting to prove that he belongs in the NBA. These guys have no interest in playing poorly because it could be the last thing they do in professional basketball.

Selden proved this on Monday, finishing with 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, four assists, and three steals in 26 minutes. He fought for a steal with eight seconds left in the game, raced up the court and dunked it.

For players like Selden, there are no games off. Selden sure looked like he belonged on Monday but he’s going to keep reminded people until they can’t forget.

Marc Gasol dominates the battle with Towns

Marc Gasol is 33 years old and has been one of the best two-way centers in the NBA throughout his career. Coming off an injury-plagued season, Gasol hasn’t had his most productive season but he’s still an incredibly effective player. The seven-footer showed the up-and-comer what nine years of NBA experience looks like.

Playing 34 minutes, Gasol tallied 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Towns finished with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Gasol’s physicality bothered Towns defensively. With the ball in his hands, the threat of Gasol’s jumper got Towns to bite on multiple pump fakes and allowed him to take Towns off of the dribble. It was as if Towns got a taste of his own medicine and felt what it was like to fly by and have a seven-footer Euro-step his way to the basket.

Could Towns be Gasol-like in six years? Say Towns continues working on his body and defense, it’s certainly possible. He’s already a better shooter and the passing is coming along. As far as rebounders go, Towns has quickly become one of the game’s best.

Gasol may have gotten the best of Towns on Monday but that may not continue to be the case.