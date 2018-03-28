Zulgad: Karl-Anthony Towns shows his star power in magical 56-point performance

This is what great players do.

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the woeful Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Target Center, the Timberwolves were given another chance to beat an NBA bottom-feeder on Wednesday when the Atlanta Hawks arrived in Minneapolis.

All-Star Jimmy Butler remained out of the lineup because of a knee injury, meaning Karl-Anthony Towns needed to be the guy who made sure there wasn’t a repeat performance for a Wolves club that likely held plenty of self-doubt, along with the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Towns had scored only 15 points in 39 minutes against the Grizzlies, making 5-of-13 shots from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Andrew Wiggins took four more shots than Towns in the loss and point guard Jeff Teague took as many. Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford, coming off the bench, had 12 shots apiece.

Those shooting stats made this clear: Towns hadn’t done what superstars need to do late in the season and take over when it matters.

Evidently, he learned his lesson.

Towns took 32 shots on Wednesday — 19 more than the second-highest total on the team – and finished with 56 points in the Wolves’ 126-114 victory over the Hawks. That surpassed Mo Williams’ franchise record of 52 points and exceeded Towns’ previous high of 47 points, an effort that came on Nov. 30, 2016 against the New York Knicks.

Towns’ dominance included making 19 shots from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range. He grabbed 15 rebounds, and added four assists and a blocked shot. The double-double was the NBA-leading 63rd of the season for the 22-year-old.

Towns, who recorded the first 50-point game of his three-year NBA career, joined Russell Westbrook and James Harden as the only players in league history to have 50 points, 15 rebounds and five three-pointers in a single game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“I was just in the zone,” Towns said in a postgame interview. “I didn’t feel like I shot well at all though. It’s good to have a feeling like this. … It’s about the win, I just wanted to win.”

The Wolves’ win, combined with Utah’s loss to Boston, moved Minnesota into the seventh spot in the Western Conference, a half-game up on the Jazz.

Towns had 10 points in the opening quarter, 16 in the second, 13 in the third and 17 in the fourth as teammates fed him the ball in an effort to get him to 50. The announced crowd of 16,183 at Target Center chanted “MVP” as Towns reached the magical figure in the final quarter.

Towns isn’t going to win the MVP this season – that honor is likely going to Harden – but his performance Wednesday provided a reminder that an MVP award is likely in his future and that, even at this young age, he is capable of dominating games and opponents like few others can.

The most important thing is for everyone associated with the Wolves to realize that the best thing, especially with Butler sidelined, is to feed Towns the ball and let him go to work. Minnesota’s second-leading scorer on Wednesday was Wiggins with 17 points, or 39 fewer than Towns.

One of the programs circulating around Target Center featured the trio of Towns, Wiggins and Butler on the cover. The decision to feature all three was based on the preseason assumption that those players would form a Big Three for the Wolves.

Seventy-six games into the Wolves’ season, we now know better.

What the Wolves have is a Big Two with Butler and Towns. With Butler sidelined, that means this is Towns’ show and everyone else is a supporting player, including Wiggins.

Towns and his teammates seemed to realize this on Wednesday and the result was a magical and necessary performance in a crucial game.