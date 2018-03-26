Zulgad: Do Wolves even want to make the playoffs? Loss to putrid Grizzlies leaves one wondering

If the NBA handed out an art-of-tanking award, the Memphis Grizzlies would have entered Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves at Target Center in a neck-and-neck race with Phoenix for the honor.

Memphis’ putrid 19-54 record gave it a .260 winning percentage, putting the Grizzlies only ahead of the Suns for the worst record in the NBA and that was because Phoenix (19-55) had played one-more game and thus was able to achieve one more defeat.

Memphis had broken a 19-game losing streak with a victory over Denver on March 17 but had then dropped four in a row. The Grizz had lost 23 of 24 and 17 consecutive on the road. This lengthy stretch of road ineptitude included an impressive 61-point loss last Thursday at Charlotte, marking only the sixth 60-point loss in NBA history and the first since February 1998.

Thus when a buddy of mine offered me a ticket Monday afternoon to watch the Wolves easily dispose of the Grizzlies, I figured it would be easy to depart in third quarter with the Wolves up by 25. There was no way Tom Thibodeau’s club could screw this one up.

Only that’s exactly what they did.

Until Monday night, the worst home effort I had seen by a Minnesota team in 2018 had come on Feb. 8 at Xcel Energy Center. On that evening, the Wild had taken a 3-0 lead over the at-the-time horrendous Arizona Coyotes, only to end up losing 4-3 in overtime. This caused some serious doubt about whether the Wild were actually worthy of being a playoff team.

The ineptitude of that performance, however, was exceeded by the Wolves’ embarrassing performance in a 101-93 loss to the Grizzlies. Minnesota was outscored 23-11 in the fourth quarter in getting exactly what it deserved. Memphis made 15-of-31 shots from three-point range; the Wolves were 8-of-24.

It marked the second consecutive game in which the Wolves, who are fighting for their playoff lives, lost a crucial game. A 120-108 defeat last Saturday in Philadelphia, came with plenty of excuses. The Wolves had beaten the Knicks on Friday night in Madison Square Garden and then had travel issues that delayed their arrival into Philadelphia. That seemed like a convenient reason not to show up.

But there was no excuse for what happened on Monday night and listening to Thibodeau’s press conference on the way home it sounded as if he didn’t have any answers. It was just as disturbing that no one wearing a Wolves jersey seemed to be interested in providing the necessary effort to make sure their team did not lose Monday against a club that seems to take pride in losing.

Jimmy Butler gets a pass on this because he continues to sit out with a knee injury and was in street clothes. But what about Karl-Anthony Towns? This should be his team because it certainly isn’t ever going to be Andrew Wiggins’. The don’t give a damn factor seemed very high for a franchise that has a chance to break a 13-year playoff drought and no amount of Thibodeau’s barking from the sideline could save this one.

The announced attendance at Target Center was 16,290 but that must have been tickets sold. There didn’t appear to be that many bodies in the building and, for the most part, there was no energy in the place. That shouldn’t have mattered.

It’s not the fans’ job to give the Wolves life against a bottom-feeder like Memphis, it’s the Wolves’ job to realize that entering Monday they had only eight regular-season games remaining. Four were against teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention, including two versus the Grizzlies. Those are games Minnesota can’t lose.

The Wolves’ next game also will be at Target Center, this time against the 21-53 Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. If Minnesota appears as disinterested against the Hawks as it did vs. the Grizzlies, it will lose again.

The Wolves are now alone in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Utah. The Jazz will visit Minnesota on Sunday. The Wolves are a game-and-a-half up on Denver, which lost to Philadelphia on Monday.

The Nuggets, however, will have their chance to bounce the Wolves from the playoffs. The teams will meet on April 5 in Denver and in the regular-season finale on April 11 at Target Center.

After the Timberwolves’ display on Monday, one has to wonder if the basketball world wouldn’t be better off seeing the Nuggets in the postseason.